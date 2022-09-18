Apple Investigating iPhone 14 Pro Models Freezing After Data Transfers

Apple is investigating a bug that may cause iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max models to freeze after customers transfer their data from an older iPhone, the company said today in an internal memo obtained by MacRumors.
In the memo, Apple says it is "aware of this issue happening and is investigating." Apple specifically says that some customers may find their new iPhone 14 Pro or iPhone 14 Pro Max models freezing and becoming unresponsive after an iCloud restore or data transfer from their previous iPhone during the Quick Start process.
As a temporary fix, Apple advises customers to force restart their iPhone if it becomes unresponsive for more than five minutes. New iPhone 14 Pro customers faced a similar issue on Friday regarding device activation. While the iPhone 14 Pro ships with iOS 16, there is an available iOS 16.0.1 update that customers should install to after setting up their new device.
Thursday September 15, 2022 7:27 pm PDT by Sami Fathi
Apple has confirmed that customers activating new iPhones may encounter an issue where device activation during initial setup doesn't go through on Wi-Fi, saying the problem is "under investigation."
In a memo seen by MacRumors, Apple says that "there is a known issue for iOS 16 that may impact device activations on open Wi-Fi networks." To resolve the issue, Apple says customers should...
Popular Reddit app Apollo was today updated with support for the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max, and Apollo developer Christian Selig decided to implement a fun little feature -- a "tamagotchi" for the Dynamic Island.
The app update adds a small little creature into the area above the Dynamic Island on the new iPhone models. It can be customized into a cat, dog, hedgehog, fox, or axolotl, and the ...
Tuesday September 13, 2022 11:55 am PDT by Sami Fathi
Apple this week released iOS 16, the latest version of iOS with a new customizable Lock Screen, major new additions to Messages, and enhancements to Mail, Maps, and more. Other than the headlining features, there are a number of quality-of-life changes, improvements, and new capabilities baked into iOS 16 that help improve the iPhone experience. We've listed 16 hidden features and changes...
Thursday September 15, 2022 8:46 am PDT by Sami Fathi
The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max officially begin arriving to customers on Friday. Apple’s latest high-end phones sport major new features, changes, and design updates that make them an attractive choice for customers still using older models.
If you're getting a new iPhone 14 Pro or iPhone 14 Pro Max tomorrow, you may be slightly overwhelmed or simply interested in what new...
Wednesday September 14, 2022 3:33 am PDT by Sami Fathi
If you updated to iOS 16 this week, you might notice your iPhone's battery draining faster than you remember before you got Apple's latest update.
While you may be quick to point a finger at the update itself as the culprit, there are several reasons why you may notice your battery draining a bit faster in the days after the update. We've listed some reasons below and how you can address...
Wednesday September 14, 2022 11:12 am PDT by Juli Clover
Apple in iOS 16 updated the battery icon on iPhones with Face ID to display the specific battery percentage rather than just a visual representation of battery level. At launch, this feature did not include the iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone XR, or iPhone 11, but according to multiple reports from the MacRumors forums and Twitter, all of these iPhones now support the feature....
Amid criticism from some customers regarding the removal of the SIM card tray on all iPhone 14 models sold in the United States, Apple today published a new support document outlining various "options and benefits" for using eSIMs while traveling abroad.
Apple says an eSIM is more secure than a physical SIM since it cannot be removed from an iPhone that is lost or stolen. Apple also says...
Apple is repeatedly depicting the iPhone 14 Pro's rumored "pill and hole-punch" display cutout design with no Dynamic Island, despite this not being an option on the device. Apple Support document showing the rumored "pill and hole-punch" cutout design. In a new support document titled "Use Always-On display with your iPhone 14 Pro or iPhone 14 Pro Max" that was published yesterday, Apple...
Top Rated Comments
People here like to constantly talk smack about me still using iTunes for updates instead of OTA, and backups instead of iCloud; because “eeewwww that uses wires” and “that’s old!” But it’s increasingly proving itself to be the more reliable method of device management. Idk, keep enjoying the paid less secure/less functional alternative i guess.