Apple Investigating iPhone 14 Pro Models Freezing After Data Transfers

Apple is investigating a bug that may cause iPhone 14 Pro and ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ Max models to freeze after customers transfer their data from an older iPhone, the company said today in an internal memo obtained by MacRumors.



In the memo, Apple says it is "aware of this issue happening and is investigating." Apple specifically says that some customers may find their new ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ or ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ Max models freezing and becoming unresponsive after an iCloud restore or data transfer from their previous ‌iPhone‌ during the Quick Start process.

As a temporary fix, Apple advises customers to force restart their ‌iPhone‌ if it becomes unresponsive for more than five minutes. New ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ customers faced a similar issue on Friday regarding device activation. While the ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ ships with iOS 16, there is an available iOS 16.0.1 update that customers should install to after setting up their new device.