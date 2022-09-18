Apple Investigating iPhone 14 Pro Models Freezing After Data Transfers

by

Apple is investigating a bug that may cause iPhone 14 Pro and ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ Max models to freeze after customers transfer their data from an older iPhone, the company said today in an internal memo obtained by MacRumors.

iphone 14 pro max deep purple
In the memo, Apple says it is "aware of this issue happening and is investigating." Apple specifically says that some customers may find their new ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ or ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ Max models freezing and becoming unresponsive after an iCloud restore or data transfer from their previous ‌iPhone‌ during the Quick Start process.

As a temporary fix, Apple advises customers to force restart their ‌iPhone‌ if it becomes unresponsive for more than five minutes. New ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ customers faced a similar issue on Friday regarding device activation. While the ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ ships with iOS 16, there is an available iOS 16.0.1 update that customers should install to after setting up their new device.

im2fast4u
Winter’s coming
Eldaerenth Faexidor
I experienced zero problems with the transfer. No freeze whatsoever. Also the battery is stabilizing rapidly. Nothing but Pro Love here! :cool:
DotCom2
Ok this launch is officially a total —show…I remember the days when iPhones were damn near perfect out the box….day one….no patches needed.
iPhones have come a LONG way and are much more complex than they were 10-15 years ago.
citysnaps
Life goes on.
MrRom92
I did not do a transfer using iCloud. I do not use iCloud. I restored from a local backup in iTunes, an iPhone backup that I’ve literally been maintaining since 2007. Thankfully everything seems to be okay on my 14 Pro Max as far as I can tell a day and a half in.

People here like to constantly talk smack about me still using iTunes for updates instead of OTA, and backups instead of iCloud; because “eeewwww that uses wires” and “that’s old!” But it’s increasingly proving itself to be the more reliable method of device management. Idk, keep enjoying the paid less secure/less functional alternative i guess.
