iPhone 14 Pro Max Lasts Two Hours Longer Than iPhone 13 Pro Max in Battery Test

The new iPhone 14 Pro Max lasts two hours longer than last year's iPhone 13 Pro Max, according to a battery test conducted by Tom's Guide meant to simulate real-life usage.



In its review of the ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ Max, Tom's Guide said that the ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ Max lasted an average 14 of hours and 42 minutes on a single full charge. In a similar test, the ‌iPhone 13 Pro‌ Max lasted 12 hours and 16 minutes. On Tom's Guide's ranking of battery life in smartphones, the ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ Max now ranks in 2nd place after the Asus ROG Phone 6 Pro, which clocked in at around 15 hours and 30 minutes.

In its testing, Tom's Guide found that the ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ Max only drained 30% in 5 hours while downloading apps, listening to music, and taking pictures and videos.



Anecdotally, the iPhone 14 Pro Max fared quite well in terms of endurance. After charging close to 90% and then using the phone from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. for downloading apps, playing music and shooting photos and videos, the phone's battery only dropped to 60%.

When it comes to charging, Tom's Guide'S test results fall short of Apple's claim that the ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ Max can charge up to 50% in less than 30 minutes. Tests conducted by the publication showed it only charged to 42% from 0% in half an hour.



Unfortunately, the iPhone 14 Pro Max sticks with 20W charging, so there are faster charging phones out there. Charging a drained iPhone 14 Pro Max, we got to only 42% in 30 minutes; Apple claims you can hit 50%, so we'll be retesting and updating this review. By comparison, the Galaxy S22 Ultra got to 58% in 30 minutes with its 25W charger, and the OnePlus 10 Pro reached 93% and got to 55% in 15 minutes, benefitting from 65W charging speeds.

Compared to the ‌iPhone 13 Pro‌ Max, the ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ Max does actually have a slightly smaller battery, but benefits from the new A16 Bionic chip and a more efficient display. Unlike the ‌iPhone 13 Pro‌, the ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ features a more advanced OLED display with a variable refresh rate of as low as 1Hz, as opposed to as low as 10Hz for last year's iPhone.

On top of the more efficient OLED panel, the display is now controlled by a new display engine embedded in the A16 Bionic chip that mitigates power consumption and features like ProMotion, Dynamic Island, and the always-on display.

Reviews of the iPhone 14, ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌, and ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ Max were shared earlier today, offering a more detailed look at Dynamic Island, the new 48MP Main camera, the always-on display, and more. The ‌iPhone 14‌, ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌, and ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ Max will begin arriving to customers on Friday, September 16.