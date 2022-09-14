iPhone 14 Pro Max Lasts Two Hours Longer Than iPhone 13 Pro Max in Battery Test

by

The new iPhone 14 Pro Max lasts two hours longer than last year's iPhone 13 Pro Max, according to a battery test conducted by Tom's Guide meant to simulate real-life usage.

iphone 14 pro dynamic island
In its review of the ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ Max, Tom's Guide said that the ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ Max lasted an average 14 of hours and 42 minutes on a single full charge. In a similar test, the ‌iPhone 13 Pro‌ Max lasted 12 hours and 16 minutes. On Tom's Guide's ranking of battery life in smartphones, the ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ Max now ranks in 2nd place after the Asus ROG Phone 6 Pro, which clocked in at around 15 hours and 30 minutes.

In its testing, Tom's Guide found that the ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ Max only drained 30% in 5 hours while downloading apps, listening to music, and taking pictures and videos.

Anecdotally, the iPhone 14 Pro Max fared quite well in terms of endurance. After charging close to 90% and then using the phone from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. for downloading apps, playing music and shooting photos and videos, the phone's battery only dropped to 60%.

When it comes to charging, Tom's Guide'S test results fall short of Apple's claim that the ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ Max can charge up to 50% in less than 30 minutes. Tests conducted by the publication showed it only charged to 42% from 0% in half an hour.

Unfortunately, the iPhone 14 Pro Max sticks with 20W charging, so there are faster charging phones out there. Charging a drained iPhone 14 Pro Max, we got to only 42% in 30 minutes; Apple claims you can hit 50%, so we'll be retesting and updating this review. By comparison, the Galaxy S22 Ultra got to 58% in 30 minutes with its 25W charger, and the OnePlus 10 Pro reached 93% and got to 55% in 15 minutes, benefitting from 65W charging speeds.

Compared to the ‌iPhone 13 Pro‌ Max, the ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ Max does actually have a slightly smaller battery, but benefits from the new A16 Bionic chip and a more efficient display. Unlike the ‌iPhone 13 Pro‌, the ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ features a more advanced OLED display with a variable refresh rate of as low as 1Hz, as opposed to as low as 10Hz for last year's iPhone.

On top of the more efficient OLED panel, the display is now controlled by a new display engine embedded in the A16 Bionic chip that mitigates power consumption and features like ProMotion, Dynamic Island, and the always-on display.

Reviews of the iPhone 14, ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌, and ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ Max were shared earlier today, offering a more detailed look at Dynamic Island, the new 48MP Main camera, the always-on display, and more. The ‌iPhone 14‌, ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌, and ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ Max will begin arriving to customers on Friday, September 16.

Top Rated Comments

TonnyM Avatar
TonnyM
16 minutes ago at 10:39 am
That’s insane, 13 Pro Max was already smartphone battery King.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
mashinhead Avatar
mashinhead
26 minutes ago at 10:28 am
Great to hear, but what about the non max pro? Same story?
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
kalafalas Avatar
kalafalas
22 minutes ago at 10:32 am

My experience with Android devices is that once you have a fast enough charger, even like 33W. Then battery capacity doesn't bother you so much. A 10 min charge gives you enough juice to last a few hours.
It matters a lot when you’re not near a charger. If you work outside. If you go out for a long night. If you go to a festival on the weekend. If you go camping. I will always take better/reliable battery performance over fast charging.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
kalafalas Avatar
kalafalas
12 minutes ago at 10:42 am

There are power banks for exactly that purpose.
I’m not carrying a bag with a power bank in it around with me while I’m on a night out or at a festival. Just what fits in my pockets. I’d much rather my phone just last and not have to worry if I can order a Lyft home because my phone died.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Aluminum213 Avatar
Aluminum213
30 minutes ago at 10:25 am
But not with always on display being used
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
fwmireault Avatar
fwmireault
26 minutes ago at 10:28 am
Is this test including always-on display being enabled? Most of the reviews I’ve seen so far are pointing out to the 14 Pro Max battery life being the same or even slightly worse than the 13 PM with Always-On
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

