iOS 16 Lock Screen Widget Lets You Quickly Open Any App

by

A new iOS 16 app lets users open any app of their choice directly from their Lock Screen without ever needing to navigate their iPhone.

ios 16 lock screen widget launchify
The app called "Launchify" lets users configure one or more ‌iOS 16‌ Lock Screen widgets that directly open any app of their choosing. Users can create a widget to quickly open Messages, Twitter, the Phone app, or Apple or Google Maps, for example.

While ‌iOS 16‌ includes a redesigned Lock Screen with new customization features, Apple does not allow users to replace the flashlight and Camera app shortcuts with custom apps. Users can, however, customize a wide range of visual elements on the Lock Screen, including the font and color of the time, custom wallpapers with a depth effect, and more.

Launchify is available for free on the App Store but features an in-app subscription that enables more advanced features, such as adding more than one app shortcut on the Lock Screen.

Related Roundups: iOS 16, iPadOS 16
Related Forum: iOS 16

Top Rated Comments

oMc Avatar
oMc
13 minutes ago at 02:48 am
I have an idea, we could place these four widgets at the bottom of the screen and call it a dock.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Ridge Racer Avatar
Ridge Racer
12 minutes ago at 02:49 am
Yet another app where the AppStore description fails to mention anywhere what the limits of the 'free' downloaded version are and what you get with the in-app subscription.

Surely it should be an AppStore requirement that developers are up-front about what the app offers, its (free) limitations and what in-app subscriptions actually give you? Having to download an app just to find out this basic information is very annoying.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
hirsthirst Avatar
hirsthirst
12 minutes ago at 02:48 am
cool - why didn't Apple do this? widgets are quite limited so far ...
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

apple watch ultra 2

Garmin Reacts to Apple Watch Ultra: 'We Measure Battery Life in Months. Not Hours.'

Friday September 9, 2022 9:20 am PDT by
Garmin has reacted to Apple's new rugged Apple Watch Ultra, saying in a tweet following the iPhone 14 and Apple Watch event that it measures battery life in "months" and "not hours," promoting its latest Enduro 2 watch for athletes. While the Apple Watch Ultra has the longest battery life of any Apple Watch to date, with Apple promising up to 36 hours of normal use and up to 60 hours with...
Read Full Article711 comments
ios 16 lockscreens

iOS 16 Launches Tomorrow: Six New Features Worth Checking Out

Sunday September 11, 2022 7:53 am PDT by
Apple is set to release iOS 16 this Monday, September 12, as a free update for the iPhone 8 and newer. iOS 16 includes plenty of new features, ranging from a customizable Lock Screen to the ability to temporarily edit or unsend iMessages. To install iOS 16 when the update is released, open the Settings app on your iPhone and tap General → Software Update. After you update your iPhone to...
Read Full Article152 comments
iPhone 14 vs iPhone 15 Feature

Should You Skip iPhone 14? Five Major iPhone 15 Rumors to Be Aware Of

Friday September 9, 2022 1:37 pm PDT by
With pre-orders for the iPhone 14 lineup now open, many iPhone customers will be weighing up whether or not now is the time to upgrade their device. The iPhone 14 models offer some substantial upgrades with Emergency SOS via satellite, Crash Detection, camera improvements, and more, but some customers will now be casting their mind forward to next year, when it may be a more appropriate time ...
Read Full Article287 comments
iphone 14 iphone 14 plus in hand

Kuo: iPhone 14 Plus Pre-Orders Worse Than iPhone 13 Mini, Product Strategy 'Fails'

Monday September 12, 2022 4:27 am PDT by
The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus have seen "bad" pre-order results, indicating that Apple's positioning of the two new standard models may have failed, according to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. In his -14-first-weekend-online-pre-order-survey-110411040b5d">latest post on Medium, Kuo explained that the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max have seen "neutral" and "good" pre-order results...
Read Full Article611 comments
ios 16 lock screen feature

All the iOS 16 Features You Won't Get Until Later This Year

Sunday September 11, 2022 2:00 am PDT by
There are usually multiple features that Apple is not able to finish before the first official release of a major new version of iOS, and this year looks to be no different, with a total of nine iOS 16 features now confirmed to not be present in the first public version of the new OS. Last year, SharePlay, Digital IDs in the Wallet app, and Universal Control were among a large number of...
Read Full Article97 comments
iphone 14 lineup

iPhone 14 Battery Capacities For All Four Models Revealed Ahead of Launch

Sunday September 11, 2022 3:58 pm PDT by
Apple does not advertise battery capacities for its new iPhone 14 lineup, but MacRumors has obtained this information from a Chinese regulatory database. Three out of four iPhone 14 models feature larger battery capacities compared to the iPhone 13 lineup, with the exception being the iPhone 14 Pro Max, which is equipped with a slightly smaller battery compared to the iPhone 13 Pro Max....
Read Full Article114 comments
ipad pro m1 feature

What to Expect From an Apple Event in October: iPad Pro, M2 Macs, and More

Sunday September 11, 2022 1:20 pm PDT by
Following its September event focused on new iPhone and Apple Watch models, Apple often holds another event in October focused on new iPad and Mac models, and this year will likely be no exception. October is still three weeks away, but we already have a good idea of the products that would likely be announced at an event next month. For the October event, rumors suggest that Apple plans to...
Read Full Article162 comments
iPhone 14 Pro Rear Camera

4K ProRes Video Recording on iPhone 14 Pro Still Requires at Least 256GB Model

Saturday September 10, 2022 2:31 pm PDT by
As was the case with iPhone 13 Pro models released last year, 4K ProRes video recording on the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max still requires a model with at least 256GB of storage, according to Apple's tech specs for the devices. ProRes video recording is limited to 1080p at 30 frames per second on iPhone 14 Pro models with a 128GB storage capacity. To record ProRes video in 4K at 30...
Read Full Article359 comments