iOS 16 Lock Screen Widget Lets You Quickly Open Any App

A new iOS 16 app lets users open any app of their choice directly from their Lock Screen without ever needing to navigate their iPhone.



The app called "Launchify" lets users configure one or more ‌iOS 16‌ Lock Screen widgets that directly open any app of their choosing. Users can create a widget to quickly open Messages, Twitter, the Phone app, or Apple or Google Maps, for example.

While ‌iOS 16‌ includes a redesigned Lock Screen with new customization features, Apple does not allow users to replace the flashlight and Camera app shortcuts with custom apps. Users can, however, customize a wide range of visual elements on the Lock Screen, including the font and color of the time, custom wallpapers with a depth effect, and more.

Launchify is available for free on the App Store but features an in-app subscription that enables more advanced features, such as adding more than one app shortcut on the Lock Screen.