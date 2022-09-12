iPhone 14 Pro's Always-On Display Intelligently Turns Off When You Leave the Room With an Apple Watch

The always-on display on the iPhone 14 Pro and ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ Max will intelligently and automatically turn off when a user leaves their iPhone in a room and walks out while wearing an Apple Watch.



The always-on display on the ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ and ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ Max will already turn off when the ‌iPhone‌ is in a user's pocket or face down on a table, helping to save battery life while the device is not in use.

According to German YouTuber Felixba, who was present at the Steve Jobs Theater for Apple's "Far out" event last week and had hands-on time with the new products, if a user has an Apple Watch paired to the ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ and ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ Max, the ‌iPhone‌ will disable the always-on display once it detects the user has left the room without their phone.

Presumably, the ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ will use proximity data from the Apple Watch to enable the feature and detect once a user has left the room. Apple made no mention of the unique feature on its website and didn't mention it during its event, but it's likely one of several power-saving features the ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌'s always-on display has.

The ‌‌iPhone 14 Pro‌‌ and ‌‌iPhone 14 Pro‌‌ Max feature more power-efficient OLED panels with a variable refresh rate as low as 1Hz, saving battery with the always-on display. Additionally, the A16 Bionic chip features a new display engine that helps manage the always-on display and other features such as ProMotion while optimizing power efficiency.

The ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ and ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ Max with an always-on display, better cameras, and the all-new Dynamic Island were made available for pre-order this past Friday and will begin arriving to customers on Friday, September 16.