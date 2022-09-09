iPhone 14 Pro's 48-Megapixel ProRAW Photos Take Up to Three Times More Storage Than 12-Megapixel Shots

If you're planning to make the most out of the camera system in the iPhone 14 Pro and ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ Max using the full 48-megapixel Main camera sensor, then be ready for your pictures to consume a significant amount of storage.



According to code found within the iOS 16 release candidate released this week by MacRumors contributor Steve Moser, 48-megapixel ProRAW photos taken on the Main camera will be approximately 75MB in size, three times larger than photos taken with the 12-megapixel sensor on an iPhone 13 Pro and ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌. In a brief hands-on video by YouTuber Sara Dietschy following Apple's "Far out" event, a photo taken with the 48MP sensor can be seen in the Photo apps at 80.4MB in size at an 8,064 by 6,048 resolution.

The new 48-megapixel sensor can capture ProRAW photos in sharp and crisp detail and comes with a new "new machine learning model [that] delivers sharper images and less noise for unprecedented detail." The ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ and ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ Max has a new quad-pixel sensor that can merge four pixels into one to deliver sharp and brighter 12-megapixel shots.

The ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ and ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ Max will be available for pre-order on Friday, September 9, and will begin shipping to customers on Friday, September 16. The ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ and ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ Max start with 128GB of storage and go up to 1TB.