iPhone 14 Pro's 48-Megapixel ProRAW Photos Take Up to Three Times More Storage Than 12-Megapixel Shots

If you're planning to make the most out of the camera system in the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max using the full 48-megapixel Main camera sensor, then be ready for your pictures to consume a significant amount of storage.
According to code found within the iOS 16 release candidate released this week by MacRumors contributor Steve Moser, 48-megapixel ProRAW photos taken on the Main camera will be approximately 75MB in size, three times larger than photos taken with the 12-megapixel sensor on an iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro. In a brief hands-on video by YouTuber Sara Dietschy following Apple's "Far out" event, a photo taken with the 48MP sensor can be seen in the Photo apps at 80.4MB in size at an 8,064 by 6,048 resolution.
The new 48-megapixel sensor can capture ProRAW photos in sharp and crisp detail and comes with a new "new machine learning model [that] delivers sharper images and less noise for unprecedented detail." The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max has a new quad-pixel sensor that can merge four pixels into one to deliver sharp and brighter 12-megapixel shots.
The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will be available for pre-order on Friday, September 9, and will begin shipping to customers on Friday, September 16. The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max start with 128GB of storage and go up to 1TB.
Apple today announced the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, featuring the "Dynamic Island" to surface alerts and activity in a new way, a brighter display with always-on functionality, the A16 Bionic chip, a more advanced camera system, new color options, and more.
The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max offer the "Dynamic Island" thanks to a redesigned TrueDepth camera array that takes...
Apple's "Far Out" event kicks off today at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time, where we're expecting to see the iPhone 14 lineup, several new Apple Watch models, updated AirPods Pro, and perhaps some other announcements.
Apple is providing a live video stream on its website, on YouTube, and in the company's TV app across various platforms. We will also be updating this article with live blog coverage...
Apple today introduced the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max with a new pill-shaped cutout called the "Dynamic Island," which Apple says provides "a rich and delightful new way to interact with activities, alerts, and notifications" on the devices.
With a combination of hardware and software, the Dynamic Island can morph into different shapes and sizes for things such as incoming phone...
Apple at its "Far Out" media event today announced the Apple Watch Ultra, a new feature-rich smartwatch for athletes and explorers, coming with an all-new design, a large flat sapphire crystal display, an additional programmable Action button, and cellular as standard.
The 49mm titanium case has the brightest Apple Watch display yet at 2,000 nits – two times brighter than previous models ...
Apple today announced that all iPhone 14 models sold in the U.S. do not have a built-in SIM card tray and instead rely entirely on eSIM technology.
Tech specs on Apple's website confirm the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max are not compatible with physical SIM cards and instead have dual eSIM support, allowing for multiple cellular plans to be activated on a...
After over a year of reports about the iPhone 14 lineup, several once-believed rumors are no longer expected to come true when the devices are unveiled this week. The iPhone 14 Pro models are expected to feature the A16 Bionic chip, an always-on display, "pill and hole-punch" cutouts that appear to be a single "pill" in place of the notch, a taller display with thinner bezels, and a 48-megap...
Wednesday September 7, 2022 10:44 am PDT by Sami Fathi
Apple today announced that iOS 16 and watchOS 9 will be available to all users with compatible iPhone and Apple Watch models on Monday, September 12.
iOS 16 was first previewed by Apple in June, and over the last several months, it has undergone beta testing with app developers and members of the public beta program. iOS 16 is a significant release, with major features including an entirely...
Apple today held its annual iPhone-centric event, debuting the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max. Apple also introduced the new Apple Watch Series 8 models, a revamped version of the Apple Watch SE, the Apple Watch Ultra, and the AirPods Pro 2.
It took Apple more than an hour and a half to introduce all...
