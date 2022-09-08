iPhone 14 Pro Geekbench Score Reveals Marginal Performance Improvement Over iPhone 13 Pro

by

A Geekbench score for the iPhone 14 Pro with the new A16 Bionic chip has revealed little performance improvement compared to the iPhone 13 Pro from last year.

iphone 14 pro dynamic island
A Geekbench test result for iPhone15,3, the identifier for the ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌, shows the new iPhone with a single-core score of 1879 and a multi-core score of 4664. The iPhone 13 Pro scores 1707 in single-core and 4659 in multi-core, only being marginally slower than the latest high-end ‌iPhone‌.

The most significant new feature of the A16 Bionic chip is that it's the first chip from Apple based on the smaller 4nm process. The A15 Bionic chip, like Apple's M1 and M2 Apple silicon chips for the Mac, is based on the 5nm process.

Despite the smaller jump in performance that some may have hoped, Apple says the A16 Bionic chip is "the fastest chip ever in a smartphone." The A16 Bionic has a more powerful GPU that can provide up to 50% more memory bandwidth for graphics-intensive games. The A16 Bionic also has a new 16-core Neural Engine to power advanced machine learning tasks. In the CPU, the A16 Bionic features the same 6-core count as the A15 Bionic, but Apple says it's a "new 6-core CPU."

Takeo Apple Avatar
Takeo Apple
28 minutes ago at 02:18 am
More important than always squeezing more horsepower out of the chip is also the battery life - and that’s again increased. I don’t think any other phone lasts this long and has this much horse power at the same time.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
phill85 Avatar
phill85
26 minutes ago at 02:20 am
They improved most in power efficiency, which I’d actually prefer at this point. Let’s be honest, even an Iphone XS doesn’t feel sluggish. When’s the last time you used an iPhone that did??
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
SilenceBroken Avatar
SilenceBroken
16 minutes ago at 02:30 am
What a sad update. I can see low sales and Apple being forced to come out with the next gen phone sooner than the typically timeframe.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
rhysmorgan Avatar
rhysmorgan
23 minutes ago at 02:23 am
That's a 10% jump in single-core performance - the metric that is going to make the most difference in day to day usage of the phone. I'll take a quiet multi-core year if we get major energy consumption and heat-output reductions as a result.
Also, we know when it comes to the M3, multi-core performance scales almost linearly by just packing in more cores, so I'm not concerned for Apple Silicon on the Mac.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
ProfessionalFan Avatar
ProfessionalFan
6 minutes ago at 02:39 am

I think people want the Pro devices to come with the M series processors now but no one knows what they plan to use that much power for.
They just want to see big benchmark numbers even if no software they use would ever take advantage of it. We see the same thing with the computer and tablet market.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
