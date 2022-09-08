Apple Discontinues Apple Watch Magnetic Charging Dock

Following its "Far out" event yesterday, Apple has discontinued the Apple Watch Magnetic Charging Dock.



The dock, which retailed for $79, included a circular base and allowed Apple Watch users to charge their Apple Watch in either a flat position or on its side to be used as an alarm clock. The dock was launched following the release of the first Apple Watch in 2015. For customers looking for a similar experience, Apple offers the MagSafe Duo Charger, which can charge both an Apple Watch and an iPhone with ‌MagSafe‌ at the same time.