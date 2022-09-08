Apple Discontinues Apple Watch Magnetic Charging Dock

by

Following its "Far out" event yesterday, Apple has discontinued the Apple Watch Magnetic Charging Dock.

apple watch charger dock
The dock, which retailed for $79, included a circular base and allowed Apple Watch users to charge their Apple Watch in either a flat position or on its side to be used as an alarm clock. The dock was launched following the release of the first Apple Watch in 2015. For customers looking for a similar experience, Apple offers the MagSafe Duo Charger, which can charge both an Apple Watch and an iPhone with ‌MagSafe‌ at the same time.

Top Rated Comments

Marshall73 Avatar
Marshall73
18 minutes ago at 06:57 am
So, going by this thread Apple sold at least 3 :D
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
dantracht Avatar
dantracht
30 minutes ago at 06:46 am
That’s a shame. Have one at my bedside and it’s my favorite charger.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
GMShadow Avatar
GMShadow
21 minutes ago at 06:54 am
I’m guessing it just didn’t sell. It’s a lot for most people when cheaper charge stands exist.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
darngooddesign Avatar
darngooddesign
16 minutes ago at 07:00 am

That existed? When?
Until now.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
MrJM Avatar
MrJM
15 minutes ago at 07:01 am
My wife bought me this as a wedding gift when it came out. Still use it to this day, although it does look a little grubbier than it did!
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Brenster Avatar
Brenster
13 minutes ago at 07:03 am
Love mine by the side of the bed, like the way it forms a small clock in night mode and appreciate how it keeps the Milanese Loop from rubbing against the back of Watch itself when its off my wrist.

Picked mine up second hand, nearly new. Over priced for what it is/was new, but a great dock nonetheless. Will be keeping mine for a few years to come yet.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
