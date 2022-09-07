Kuo: Next 14-Inch and 16-Inch MacBook Pro Will Have Limited New Features

by

Apple's next-generation 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models will feature new chips, but few other changes, according to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

14 vs 16 inch mbp m2 pro and max feature 1
In a post on Medium today, Kuo said Apple has lowered its fourth quarter shipment forecast for the new MacBook Pro models by 20% to 30% before mass production of the notebooks begins due to lower than expected demand. Kuo said signs of a recession and fewer people working from home are two reasons for Apple's reduction in orders, while "limited new selling points" for the new MacBook Pro models may also impact demand.

"The main upgrade of the new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros is only the adoption of new processors," wrote Kuo, in the Medium post. "The limited new selling points may also result in lower-than-expected demand."

It's unsurprising that few changes are planned for the new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models given the notebooks launched with a significant redesign in October 2021 that included a notch at the top of the display, the return of ports like MagSafe and HDMI, and more. MacBooks often go multiple generations between major hardware changes.

The new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models are expected to be equipped with Apple's M2 Pro and M2 Max chips, which Kuo believes will remain 5nm. Apple is expected to hold an event in October focused on new iPad and Mac models, but it's unclear if the new MacBook Pro models will be announced at that event or at some point next year.

Top Rated Comments

thevelvetdevil Avatar
thevelvetdevil
13 minutes ago at 08:18 am
I mean the current design is only a year old, and they really knocked it out of the park with that design refresh...
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
antiprotest Avatar
antiprotest
5 minutes ago at 08:25 am
I will wait till the next MacBook that has UNLIMITED new features.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
roland.g Avatar
roland.g
15 minutes ago at 08:16 am
They are laptops. Faster, better battery. What else can you really expect. It's a laptop.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
neuropsychguy Avatar
neuropsychguy
14 minutes ago at 08:16 am
Call me shocked and get me an ambulance! This has to be one of the most unsurprising rumors in a long time.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
ilikewhey Avatar
ilikewhey
6 minutes ago at 08:25 am

The M1 Pro/Max are amazing I truly wonder if they run hotter with the small gains they bring. If so, is it worth it to wait for the M2 Pro/Max.
given how m2 is essentially a overclocked version of m1, i wouldn't hold my breath for any type of leaps and bounds we got from intel to m1. m3 with 3nm finfet is gonna be the next big thing for apple silicons.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
CarAnalogy Avatar
CarAnalogy
5 minutes ago at 08:26 am
At first I read it as top notch display which is true in every sense.

But yeah not surprising and I'm glad for once an Apple product I just bought isn't being immediately made obsolete by a new release.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
