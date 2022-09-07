Kuo: Next 14-Inch and 16-Inch MacBook Pro Will Have Limited New Features
Apple's next-generation 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models will feature new chips, but few other changes, according to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.
In a post on Medium today, Kuo said Apple has lowered its fourth quarter shipment forecast for the new MacBook Pro models by 20% to 30% before mass production of the notebooks begins due to lower than expected demand. Kuo said signs of a recession and fewer people working from home are two reasons for Apple's reduction in orders, while "limited new selling points" for the new MacBook Pro models may also impact demand.
"The main upgrade of the new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros is only the adoption of new processors," wrote Kuo, in the Medium post. "The limited new selling points may also result in lower-than-expected demand."
It's unsurprising that few changes are planned for the new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models given the notebooks launched with a significant redesign in October 2021 that included a notch at the top of the display, the return of ports like MagSafe and HDMI, and more. MacBooks often go multiple generations between major hardware changes.
The new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models are expected to be equipped with Apple's M2 Pro and M2 Max chips, which Kuo believes will remain 5nm. Apple is expected to hold an event in October focused on new iPad and Mac models, but it's unclear if the new MacBook Pro models will be announced at that event or at some point next year.
But yeah not surprising and I'm glad for once an Apple product I just bought isn't being immediately made obsolete by a new release.