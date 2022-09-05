Two Popular Apple Fitness+ Trainers Announce Departure From Service

Two popular trainers on Apple Fitness+ have unexpectedly announced their departure from the service, which will celebrate its second anniversary since launching this December.



Dustin Brown, who was previously a yoga trainer on Fitness+, announced his departure from the service in an Instagram post earlier today. "After being in the U.S. for over two years, I had the opportunity to travel back to Australia and spend time in my studios and in the community here," Brown wrote. "I am following and listening to my heart, and I have decided to move back to Melbourne! This means my time at Apple Fitness+ is coming to an end." Brown had been part of the service since its launch.

Brown wasn't the only one to announce a departure from Fitness+ today. Also in an Instagram post, Betina Gozo, who was a core and strength trainer on the service, said that after two years being part of the team she is leaving. "I'm sad to share that my time on the Fitness+ trainer team is coming to an end. I'm so grateful to have been part of this incredible team in LA," Gozo wrote. "The devotion, character, knowledge, and hard work of every single one of you is impeccable," she added.

Apple Fitness+ initially launched on December 14, 2020, and has since added new workout types and programs and expanded to new countries earlier this year. While Apple plans to hold a hardware-focused event this Wednesday, updates to services, including Fitness+, have been routinely talked about during Apple's fall events.