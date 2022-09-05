Two Popular Apple Fitness+ Trainers Announce Departure From Service

Two popular trainers on Apple Fitness+ have unexpectedly announced their departure from the service, which will celebrate its second anniversary since launching this December.
Dustin Brown, who was previously a yoga trainer on Fitness+, announced his departure from the service in an Instagram post earlier today. "After being in the U.S. for over two years, I had the opportunity to travel back to Australia and spend time in my studios and in the community here," Brown wrote. "I am following and listening to my heart, and I have decided to move back to Melbourne! This means my time at Apple Fitness+ is coming to an end." Brown had been part of the service since its launch.
Brown wasn't the only one to announce a departure from Fitness+ today. Also in an Instagram post, Betina Gozo, who was a core and strength trainer on the service, said that after two years being part of the team she is leaving. "I'm sad to share that my time on the Fitness+ trainer team is coming to an end. I'm so grateful to have been part of this incredible team in LA," Gozo wrote. "The devotion, character, knowledge, and hard work of every single one of you is impeccable," she added.
Apple Fitness+ initially launched on December 14, 2020, and has since added new workout types and programs and expanded to new countries earlier this year. While Apple plans to hold a hardware-focused event this Wednesday, updates to services, including Fitness+, have been routinely talked about during Apple's fall events.
The iPhone 14 Pro will feature unique behavior on the Lock Screen and significant changes to the status bar thanks to its always-on display, according to a source that spoke to MacRumors. The source behind the latest wave of information was responsible for the bombshell leak earlier this week that claimed the iPhone 14 Pro's display cutouts will appear to have a single, unified "pill" at...
A new charging case for the upcoming second-generation AirPods Pro could feature speaker holes, a microphone, and an opening for a lanyard attachment, according to alleged CAD renders of the case shared by AppleInsider's Andrew O'Hara on Twitter.
Alleged CAD of AirPods Pro 2 charging case shared by Andrew O'Hara O'Hara said he could not verify the accuracy of the renders, but they do line up...
Body temperature sensing technology is believed to be the headline upgrade offered by the Apple Watch Series 8 when it debuts at Apple's "Far out" event next week. Thanks to a variety of reports from reliable sources, we have a fairly good idea of how the body temperature health features are expected to work.
The Apple Watch Series 6's rear sensor array that introduced blood-oxygen sensing. ...
Saturday September 3, 2022 8:03 am PDT by Sami Fathi
A viral video on Twitter claims that on the upcoming iPhone 14 Pro, Apple will let users choose between a single large pill-shape cutout or one pill-shape and one hole-punch design at the top of the display to replace the notch. The video, although possibly convincing, is unlikely to be true.
The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are expected to include two physical holes at the top of the ...
September is here, and you know what that means: new iPhones and Apple Watches! Apple's upcoming media event was naturally the focus of attention this week, with last-minute rumors shaking up some of our expectations.
In addition to iPhone and Apple Watch rumors, we also saw signs that Apple is moving toward launching updated iPad Pro models (though next week's event might be a bit soon for...
Thursday September 1, 2022 1:35 pm PDT by Sami Fathi
In a new ad, Samsung is throwing shade toward the lack of "innovation" on the iPhone while promoting features such as a 108-megapixel camera and 100x "Space Zoom" available in its latest devices.
The ad, titled "Buckle Up," is aimed toward current iPhone users and promotes the Galaxy S22 Ultra, the new Z Flip 4, and features not available to iPhone customers. "Buckle up for Apple's latest...
Verizon plans to become the first U.S. carrier to include Apple One as a free perk with an eligible plan alongside the launch of iPhone 14 models later this month, according to information obtained by MacRumors from a carrier source.
Apple One will likely be included with Verizon's most expensive "5G Get More" unlimited data plan, which costs $90 per month for one person. The fully-loaded...