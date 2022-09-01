Apple Card Offering 6% Daily Cash on Nike Purchases Through October 15
As part of a limited time promotion, Apple Card users can receive 6% Daily Cash on select Nike purchases through October 15.
In an email to customers, Apple said 6% Daily Cash is available for Nike shoes, apparel, and sports equipment purchased with the Apple Card via Apple Pay at Nike stores, in the Nike app, and at Nike.com. The extra cashback is applied automatically.
Nike usually offers 3% Daily Cash, which is already higher than the standard 2% Daily Cash for Apple Card purchases completed via Apple Pay.
Apple's credit card launched a little over three years ago and remains exclusive to the U.S. The card can be managed completely through the Wallet app on the iPhone, with a physical version available for use at stores that do not accept contactless payments.
Top Rated Comments
* it'd still be overpriced.
* it'd still be manufactured by child labor.
* I'd still have no interest in purchasing from/supporting that brand.