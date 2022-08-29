Sony Planning to Get Into Mobile Games With New Acquisition

PlayStation maker Sony today announced that it intends to begin producing mobile games designed for iPhone and Android devices through the acquisition of Savage Game Studios. Savage Game Studios founders have worked for companies that include Rovio, Zynga, and Wargaming, and Sony says they have "many years of experience making some of the most popular mobile games."



Sony says that its mobile gaming efforts will not take away from its work on console gaming, and will be "additive," providing new ways for people to engage with PlayStation content.

Our mobile gaming efforts will be similarly additive, providing more ways for more people to engage with our content, and striving to reach new audiences unfamiliar with PlayStation and our games. Savage Game Studios is joining a newly created PlayStation Studios Mobile Division, which will operate independently from our console development and focus on innovative, on-the-go experiences based on new and existing PlayStation IP.

Savage Game Studios is joining a new PlayStation Studios Mobile Division that is set to operate separately of the console team. There's no word as of yet what the PlayStation Studios Mobile Division will work on first, but there's already a new "unannounced AAA mobile live service action game" in development.