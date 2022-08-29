Apple Podcast Subscriber Count Has Grown Over 300% Since June 2021
Apple's paid podcast subscription service has been seeing notable growth, increasing more than 300 percent since June 2021. The metric was shared today by an Apple spokesperson who spoke to Digiday about a new Dateline subscription podcast offering.
More than 25 percent of the top 100 shows from the "Top Shows" chart offer a subscription option more than a year after subscriptions first debuted. Apple introduced Apple Podcasts Subscriptions in April 2021, with the feature designed to allow users to unlock benefits like ad-free listening, access to additional content, and early or exclusive access to new podcast series.
Podcast subscriptions earn Apple a 15 to 30 percent cut of revenue, similar to how App Store subscriptions work. Apple takes a 30 percent cut during the first year a user is subscribed, and a 15 percent cut for each subsequent year.
Apple's latest subscription addition comes from Dateline, which is introducing an ad-free listening experience across nine podcasts and shows, one-week early access to episodes, and monthly bonus episodes. The subscription is priced at $2.99 per month or $29.99 per year, with podcasters able to set their own subscription pricing terms.
Popular Stories
Following Apple's announcement that it will hold an event on Wednesday, September 7, several alleged leaks coming out of Asia purport to show the iPhone 14 Pro's display cutouts and status bar items.
iPhone 14 Pro concept render by Ian Zelbo based on purported leaked information Twitter user "DuanRui" today shared several images from Chinese social media site Weibo, with one seemingly showing ...
The so-called "Apple Watch Pro" will feature a larger 47mm case size, according to a report today from Japanese website Mac Otakara. By comparison, the Apple Watch Series 7 is available in 41mm and 45mm case sizes.
A larger 47mm case size would result in the Apple Watch Pro having a larger display, which could measure in at 1.99 inches diagonally.
The report, citing information received...
Apple may announce its long-rumored satellite connectivity feature for the iPhone 14 next month, according to Tim Farrar, a satellite communications consultant at California-based research firm Telecom, Media and Finance Associates.
In a series of tweets, Farrar said T-Mobile's and SpaceX's satellite connectivity announcement yesterday was likely intended to pre-empt Apple's announcement of...
Ahead of the expected announcement of the iPhone 14 lineup at Apple's September 7 event, a wave of dummy models originating in Asia claim to show the iPhone 14 Pro's selection of color options, including new blue and purple finishes.
The images of iPhone 14 Pro dummy models were first shared on Weibo earlier today and show similar Gold, Graphite, and Silver color options from recent years....
Thursday August 25, 2022 8:52 am PDT by Sami Fathi
Now that Apple has officially announced it will hold a special in-person event on September 7, widely expected to be for the iPhone 14 and the brand new Apple Watch Series 8, we can begin to map out all the important dates for Apple customers for September.
The Event Itself
The event, which is expected to be a hybrid between a digital and in-person event, will take place on September 7 at ...
We're less than two weeks from the launch of the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro. We've been hearing rumors about these new iPhones for almost a year, and while many rumored features have been reported repeatedly, there are a few wildcard features we've heard about that we aren't so sure we'll see on the upcoming iPhones, and we've listed four below.
Satellite Connectivity
Bloomberg reports...
Ahead of Apple events expected over the next two months, there are now ten Apple devices that customers currently should not buy, with replacement models fast approaching.
The fall is always a very busy period for Apple, often with at least two special events to launch new products and the release of major software updates for all of the company's platforms. This year looks to be no...