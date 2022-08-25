Mark Your Calendars: iPhone 14 Launch, iOS 16 Release, and Other Important Apple Dates Coming Up

Now that Apple has officially announced it will hold a special in-person event on September 7, widely expected to be for the iPhone 14 and the brand new Apple Watch Series 8, we can begin to map out all the important dates for Apple customers for September.

The Event Itself



The event, which is expected to be a hybrid between a digital and in-person event, will take place on September 7 at 10 AM PT. The event, which will run for around two hours, will include the announcement of the iPhone 14, the standard Apple Watch Series 8, a new Apple Watch SE, and a new Apple Watch "Pro." Apple may also announce other products during the event, including the second-generation AirPods Pro.



iPhone 14 Pre-Orders



Bloomberg's Mark Gurman was the first to report Apple was planning an event for September 7 earlier this month. In that same report accurately reporting the event date, Gurman also said the iPhone 14 would go on sale on September 16.

With a release on Friday, September 16, and pre-orders typically happening a week before launch, customers can expect to be able to pre-order the new iPhones on Friday, September 9. Due to possible supply constraints, pre-order and launch dates for the Apple Watch Series 8 remain unknown, so we'll have to wait and find out.



iOS 16 Launch



iOS 16 was previewed during Apple's WWDC in June of this year with major new features, including a completely redesigned Lock Screen, the ability to unsend and edit messages in iMessages, and so much more. iOS 16 has been in testing over the summer, and the new iPhone 14 will ship with the new iOS version pre-installed.

Like in previous years, Apple will release iOS 16 to the general public before the new iPhones begin shipping, which means we could see iOS 16 launch between Monday, September 12, and Wednesday, September 14. Apple will confirm iOS 16 and watchOS 9's release date during the event in two weeks. macOS Ventura and iPadOS 16 will be released later in October.



iPhone 14 Arrives to Customers



According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, who accurately reported an event on September 7, the iPhone 14 will be available to customers on Friday, September 16. Learn more about what we're expecting for the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro with our roundups.



Back to School Promotion Ends



Towards the end of the month, on September 26, Apple's annual back-to-school promotion will come to a close. The promotion, which started in late June, gives students a free Apple gift card with certain purchases.



Recap

To recap, here's a quick rundown list of all the important dates for the month of September to mark off your calendar: