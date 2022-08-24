New Interactive Website Lets You Design Your Own iPhone

If you've ever wanted to create your dream iPhone design, a new website has your back. Created by developer Neal Agarwal, the interactive website lets you drag and drop different elements onto a perfectly clean ‌‌iPhone‌‌ model to create unique, weird and out-of-this-world designs.



On the website, users have a wide range of different items they can add and arrange however they like on their dream (or nightmare) ‌iPhone‌ model, including massive cameras, an HDMI port, a classic iPod click wheel, headphone jacks, antenna, Pro stand from the Pro Display XDR, a Mac Pro handle, a joystick, and more.



After users create their ‌iPhone‌, it can be saved as a simple animation as a video with a small corner pop-up of Tim Cook saying, "these are the best iPhones we've ever created." The website is free to use and can be checked out here. Creating your own ‌iPhone‌ design? Be sure to share them down in the comments below for others to see.