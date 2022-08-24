Twitter Hashflag for September 7 'Far Out' Event Now Live

To raise awareness for its events, Apple uses an #AppleEvent "Hashflag" on Twitter, and now that the September 7 "Far Out" event has been announced, Apple has updated its hashflag.



The new Far Out hashflag features a dark blue Apple logo with multi-colored stars, which is in line with the tagline of the event and the invites that went out earlier today.

Apple has been using custom hashflags since 2020, with Apple using the Twitter icons to boost event visibility and build hype on social media networks.

The "Far Out" Apple event is set to take place on Wednesday, September 7.