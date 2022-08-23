Tim Cook, Jony Ive, and Laurene Powell Jobs to Speak at Code 2022 Conference Next Month

Apple CEO Tim Cook, former Apple design chief Jony Ive, and Emerson Collective founder Laurene Powell Jobs will be among the speakers at Vox Media's Code 2022 conference at The Beverly Hilton hotel in Los Angeles. The in-person event is set to take place on September 6-8, but it's unclear exactly when Cook, Ive, and Powell Jobs will be speaking.



The discussions will be hosted by veteran journalist Kara Swisher, who will be "grilling the biggest names in industry on everything from cryptocurrency to climate change," according to the conference's website.

In a tweet, Swisher said she brought together Cook, Ive, and Powell Jobs to discuss Apple co-founder Steve Jobs' lasting impact.

This will be my last session of Code after 20 years. I thought it critical to gauge the impact of the tech icon who was the very 1st interview: Steve Jobs. So, I am bringing together the trio who knew him best to discuss his lasting impact: @tim_cook @laurenepowell and Jony Ive. pic.twitter.com/XIN7Ww9G18 — Kara Swisher (@karaswisher) August 23, 2022

Other notable speakers include Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai, Amazon CEO Andy Jassy, Snap CEO Evan Spiegel, billionaire entrepreneur Mark Cuban, California governor Gavin Newsom, U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg, The Verge's editor-in-chief Nilay Patel, Platformer newsletter editor Casey Newton, and more.

It's worth noting that Apple is reportedly planning to hold its iPhone 14 event on September 7, which would be in the middle of the Code conference. Given that the conference is a three-day event, perhaps Cook will speak on September 6 or September 8.