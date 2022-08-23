Apple's Built-In Wallet App Will Allegedly Be Deletable in iOS 16.1

The built-in iPhone Wallet app will apparently be able to be deleted starting in iOS 16.1, according to code in today's iPadOS 16.1 beta that was found by 9to5Mac and confirmed by MacRumors contributor Steve Moser.
The code suggests the Wallet app will be downloadable from the App Store if it has been removed from an iPhone and the person with the iPhone attempts to use a feature like Apple Pay.
As of right now, the Wallet app can be removed from the iPhone's Home Screen and hidden from view, but it can't be entirely deleted, something that will change with the launch of iOS 16.1.
Since iOS 16.1 is not available right now, there is no way to test whether the Wallet app will be able to be deleted, so it's possible Apple could change some things before the update sees a launch later this year.
The Wallet app is a key iPhone app because it houses debit and credit cards for Apple Pay, handles Apple Pay Cash, is the home of Apple Card, and allows users to store loyalty cards, airline tickets, and more.
It is not clear why Apple would choose to allow users to delete the Wallet app, but the company is facing a class action lawsuit accusing it of violating antitrust law by making Apple Pay the only available mobile wallet for tap-to-pay payments on iPhone.
The iOS 16 update will come out at some point in September, while iOS 16.1 will follow alongside iPadOS 16.1 at a later date. Apple has delayed the launch of iPadOS 16 in order to work on the Stage Manager multitasking feature available to M1 iPads.
The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro models are rumored to feature several important camera upgrades. Unlike color option rumors, reports about upcoming iPhone camera technology tend to be fairly accurate, with camera component supply chains often revealing specific information well ahead of the device's release date.
iPhone 14 concept render by Ian Zelbo based on purported leaked information In...
It's not quite official, but it looks like we finally have a date for the big iPhone 14 event, so mark your calendars and read up on some of what we might see at the event.
This week also saw the release of a sixth beta of iOS 16 with continued tweaks as Apple starts to lock things in ahead of the iPhone event and a public release of iOS 16 next month. iPadOS 16 and macOS Ventura likely...
Apple engineers wrapped up development of the initial version of iOS 16 last week, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. This likely means that Apple has few to no major new features or changes planned for the remaining iOS 16 betas and will instead focus on bug fixes in the final weeks before the software update is publicly released.
In the latest edition of his "Power On" newsletter,...
A questionable report this weekend from 91Mobiles claims that one of Apple's largest distributors in the Asia-Pacific region is preparing to stock new iPhone and iPad models next month, including a supposed "iPhone 14 mini" and a 10th-generation iPad with a 10.2-inch display, but the information is very likely wrong.
The report comes from Evan Blass, who has accurately leaked countless...
Apple plans to begin showing search ads in its Maps app on the iPhone starting next year, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.
"I believe the engineering work is already underway to launch search ads in the Apple Maps app, and we should begin to see it be implemented sometime next year," wrote Gurman, in the subscriber-only version of his "Power On" newsletter today.
Ads in the Apple...
Apple's second-generation AirPods Pro are finally nearing launch, with a release expected later this year. If you are considering upgrading to the new AirPods Pro once they are released, keep reading for a list of five new features to expect.
In addition to all-new features, the second-generation AirPods Pro will likely adopt some features added to the standard AirPods last year.
H2 Chip
...
A popular launcher on the Google Play Store that looks to recreate the iOS experience on Android smartphones has surpassed 50 million downloads as it gets updated with design changes and features coming to the iPhone with iOS 16.
The app is not new to the Google Play Store and has been recreating the iOS experience on Android for the last three years. Starting with iOS 13 and for every...