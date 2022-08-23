Apple's Built-In Wallet App Will Allegedly Be Deletable in iOS 16.1

The built-in iPhone Wallet app will apparently be able to be deleted starting in iOS 16.1, according to code in today's iPadOS 16.1 beta that was found by 9to5Mac and confirmed by MacRumors contributor Steve Moser.



The code suggests the Wallet app will be downloadable from the App Store if it has been removed from an ‌iPhone‌ and the person with the ‌iPhone‌ attempts to use a feature like Apple Pay.



As of right now, the Wallet app can be removed from the ‌iPhone‌'s Home Screen and hidden from view, but it can't be entirely deleted, something that will change with the launch of iOS 16.1.

Since iOS 16.1 is not available right now, there is no way to test whether the Wallet app will be able to be deleted, so it's possible Apple could change some things before the update sees a launch later this year.

The Wallet app is a key ‌iPhone‌ app because it houses debit and credit cards for ‌Apple Pay‌, handles ‌Apple Pay‌ Cash, is the home of Apple Card, and allows users to store loyalty cards, airline tickets, and more.

It is not clear why Apple would choose to allow users to delete the Wallet app, but the company is facing a class action lawsuit accusing it of violating antitrust law by making ‌Apple Pay‌ the only available mobile wallet for tap-to-pay payments on ‌iPhone‌.

The iOS 16 update will come out at some point in September, while iOS 16.1 will follow alongside iPadOS 16.1 at a later date. Apple has delayed the launch of iPadOS 16 in order to work on the Stage Manager multitasking feature available to M1 iPads.