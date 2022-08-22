Sennheiser's $350 Momentum 4 ANC Headphones Boast 60-Hour Battery Life

Sennheiser will begin shipping its fourth-generation Momentum wireless noise-canceling cans this week, throwing down the gauntlet to Apple, Bose, and Sony in the hotly-contested premium ANC headphones market.

sennheiser momentum 4
The Momentum 4's boast a headline-grabbing 60 hours of listening time on a single charge, and also introduce a complete redesign of the company's flagship Momentum line for better comfort and less "clamping," says Sennheiser.

The visible cables have gone, while the metal hinge and leather exterior have been replaced by a simpler plastic design with ear cups that rotate flat when stowed. Many of the physical controls have also been removed in favor of a touch panel on the right cup that responds to gestures.

Sennheiser says the headphones feature a transparency mode and improved adaptive noise canceling (the stated 60-hour battery life is with ANC on). There's a quick charge feature that provides six hours of use in 10 minutes, and the headphones are also equipped with an automatic power off feature that kicks in when the cans are removed, ready to turn back on when you pick them up.

Sennheiser says the new 42mm transducer system inside delivers "brilliant dynamics, clarity and musicality," while users can tailor their audio experience using the built-in EQ, presets, sounds modes, and a new Sound Personalization feature. Meanwhile, multipoint on the Momentum 4's connects two devices at the same time, such as an iPhone for music and Mac for video calls, and the headphones come in a redesigned hardshell case.

Sennheiser's Momentum 4 headphones are available in cream and black colors, and can be pre-ordered now from the company's website for $349.95 ($50 less than the Momentum 3's were at launch) with shipping scheduled to begin on Tuesday. They will go up against Apple's AirPods Max ($549), Sony's WH-1000XM5 ($399), and Bose's 700 headphones ($399).

