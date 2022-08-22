iPhone 14 Display Production Weighted Most Toward Pro Max Model, Least Toward Max Model
The new 6.7-inch non-pro "iPhone 14 Max" could be in shorter supply than some of the other iPhone 14 models, according to display panel shipment and production estimates that were provided today by display analyst Ross Young.
In the period between June and September, the iPhone 14 Pro Max has the highest share of panel production, comprising 28 percent of shipments. The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro are close behind at 26 percent each, but the iPhone 14 Max trails behind at 19 percent. Production numbers are similar with the iPhone 14 Pro Max accounting for 29 percent of production and the 14 Max accounting for 21 percent of production.
Young says that iPhone 14 Max display panel shipments will "make up a lot of ground in September," which suggests that any initial supply issues at launch should clear up quickly.
During the iPhone 14 development cycle, there were rumors that the new 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Max that replaces the 5.4-inch iPhone mini was behind schedule due to lockdowns and production issues. Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said at the time that suppliers would work overtime to catch up and that we could see little impact on device availability.
