iPhone 14 Max Reportedly Weeks Behind Schedule

by

The iPhone 14 Max is currently behind schedule by around three weeks, according to Haitong International Securities analyst Jeff Pu.

Yesterday, Nikkei Asia reported that at least one ‌iPhone 14‌ model was three weeks behind schedule due to the impact of lockdowns on Apple's supply chains in China, but it was not clear which ‌iPhone 14‌ model this related to. Now, Pu has clarified that the model in question is the ‌iPhone 14‌ Max, Apple's upcoming iPhone that is expected to bring a larger, 6.7-inch display size to its non-Pro line of smartphones.

Pu explained that the delay for the ‌iPhone 14‌ Max has specifically been caused by Pegatron stopping production during Shanghai's latest lockdown. The ‌iPhone 14‌ Max is not expected to enter mass production until late August, likely just weeks before the new ‌iPhone‌ lineup is unveiled at a September Apple event.

Currently, all four ‌‌iPhone 14‌‌ models are believed to be in the engineering verification test (EVT) phase of development, according to Nikkei's sources. Normally, all new ‌‌iPhone‌‌ models complete the EVT and move on to the verification stage by the end of June. Following the development phase of new iPhones, Apple's main assemblers, Foxconn and Pegatron, enter a phase known as new product introduction (NPI) during which the manufacturing process is sketched out for the latest designs. NPI is followed by several final verification processes before mass production begins.

The ‌iPhone 14‌, iPhone 14 Pro, and ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ Max are still on schedule to reach mass production in early August, weeks ahead of the ‌iPhone 14‌ Max, according to Pu. It is unclear whether the delay will translate to the ‌iPhone 14‌ Max shipping later than the other ‌iPhone 14‌ models, or simply being in short supply upon launch. Nikkei's sources suggested that the timeframe is still dependent on how much the ‌iPhone 14‌ Max's development process can be accelerated.

Apple reportedly told suppliers to speed up product development efforts to make up for the lost time before the delay affects the typical manufacturing schedule, which could impact initial production volumes of the ‌‌iPhone 14‌‌ lineup more broadly. Similarly, it emerged earlier this month that Apple told Foxconn to start recruiting workers to assemble iPhone 14 models earlier than usual amid fears that China's lockdowns could lead to short supply or delays later in the year.

Top Rated Comments

BootsWalking Avatar
BootsWalking
20 minutes ago at 07:26 am
Let's skip a year of the same incremental updates and just work on iOS instead.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
CopyChief Avatar
CopyChief
13 minutes ago at 07:33 am
Different flavor, same rumor, every year.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Traverse Avatar
Traverse
13 minutes ago at 07:32 am

Let's skip a year of the same incremental updates and just work on iOS instead.
I doubt the hardware team has any influence over the software team.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
StudioMacs Avatar
StudioMacs
13 minutes ago at 07:33 am

Diversify your manufacturing locations and suppliers Apple, to protect supply chain issues. Supply Chain Economics 101.
Which display driver supplier that is not affected by supply constraints should Apple use?

Now go down the list of suppliers and let us know the ones that aren’t affected by an international shortage of legacy chips, and send the list to Apple so they can benefit from your deep insight.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
adamw Avatar
adamw
16 minutes ago at 07:29 am
Diversify your manufacturing locations and suppliers Apple, to protect supply chain issues. Supply Chain Economics 101.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
MajorFubar Avatar
MajorFubar
14 minutes ago at 07:31 am
What an excellent opportunity this would be to give it a miss this year rolling out new hardware and new OS's and instead concentrate on getting the current OS's working properly.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

