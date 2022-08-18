Apple Card Ranked Tops for Customer Satisfaction by J.D. Power for Second Year

Apple today announced that, for the second year in a row, the Apple Card and its issuer Goldman Sachs ranked highest in the Midsize Credit Card Issuer category of J.D. Power's annual U.S. Credit Card Satisfaction Study.



"Enhancing our customers' lives is at the heart of what we do, so we are honored to have Apple Card and issuer Goldman Sachs recognized again this year for customer satisfaction," said Jennifer Bailey, Apple's vice president of Apple Pay and Apple Wallet. "We remain committed to providing a digital-first credit card that helps customers lead healthier financial lives, and we look forward to continuing to deliver innovative financial tools and award-winning customer satisfaction to our Apple Card users."

The announcement comes a week after it was reported that the U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau is investigating Goldman Sachs over various customer service issues, including complaints over the handling of disputed transactions. The investigation is reportedly focused on Apple Card customer complaints from the past few years.

Apple Card launched three years ago this month and remains available to qualified U.S. residents only. Apple's credit card can be managed completely through the Wallet app on an iPhone or Apple Watch, with key features including color-coded spending summaries, cashback paid out on a daily basis, an interest-free financing option for purchasing new Apple products, and no fees of any kind beyond interest charges on overdue balances. There is also a physical Apple Card available for use at stores that do not accept contactless payments.