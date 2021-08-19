Apple Card Ranked Top for Customer Satisfaction by J.D. Power

Apple today highlighted that the Apple Card and Goldman Sachs has been ranked top for customer satisfaction in the midsized issuer credit card segment, according to J.D. Power.



The J.D. Power 2021 U.S. Credit Card Satisfaction Study showed that the ‌Apple Card‌ ranked highest with a score of 864.1, across all of the surveyed categories including interaction, credit card terms, communication, benefits and services, rewards, and key moments. Apple's vice president of Apple Pay, Jennifer Bailey, said:

It is exciting to be recognized with this first J.D. Power win, just two years after introducing Apple Card in 2019 and the first time being included in this study. We designed Apple Card to help our customers lead healthier financial lives, so it's incredibly meaningful to see that our customers are valuing this. Being recognized as the leader in this category this year is an honor, and we look forward to continuing to deliver this product, service, and support with our award-winning issuer as Apple Card expands to more and more customers across the U.S.

The ‌Apple Card‌ launched in 2019 as a no-fee credit card designed for the iPhone and supported by Goldman Sachs, featuring Apple Wallet integration and Daily Cash rewards with up to three percent cashback. The card is only available in the United States.