Shazam App for Mac Gains Apple Silicon Support, New Icon
Apple today updated its Shazam app for the Mac for the first time in two years, introducing Apple silicon support for M1 and M2 Macs and adding a refreshed icon that is in line with the look of macOS Monterey.
The Shazam app for Mac is now using Apple's universal binary so it runs natively on both Intel Macs and those that have Apple-designed chips inside.
Apple finalized its purchase of Shazam back in 2018, but the Mac app has received few updates since then, making this the most notable update since the acquisition.
The Shazam app adds an icon to the Mac's menu bar that can be clicked to identify a song that is playing. The functionality is built into Siri so Mac users can access Shazam without having to install an app, but some may prefer an easy access menu bar app.
