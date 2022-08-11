Shazam App for Mac Gains Apple Silicon Support, New Icon

by

Apple today updated its Shazam app for the Mac for the first time in two years, introducing Apple silicon support for M1 and M2 Macs and adding a refreshed icon that is in line with the look of macOS Monterey.

shazam for mac
The Shazam app for Mac is now using Apple's universal binary so it runs natively on both Intel Macs and those that have Apple-designed chips inside.

Apple finalized its purchase of Shazam back in 2018, but the Mac app has received few updates since then, making this the most notable update since the acquisition.

The Shazam app adds an icon to the Mac's menu bar that can be clicked to identify a song that is playing. The functionality is built into Siri so Mac users can access Shazam without having to install an app, but some may prefer an easy access menu bar app.

(Thanks, Aaron!)

SW3029
2 hours ago at 11:38 am
All apps should adopt the new rounded corner icons. Amazed it took Apple this long. The current icon shape has been standard for two years now.
Andres Cantu
2 hours ago at 11:39 am
I wonder if iOS 17 will change the look of the icons to match that style, or if it will remain unique to macOS?

It will be the 10th year since the iOS 7 redesign from 2013, so it would be fitting, but maybe they’d look too weird on a phone. I’m not sure everyone would like them.
stiligFox
2 hours ago at 11:44 am

All apps should adopt the new rounded corner icons. Amazed it took Apple this long. The current icon shape has been standard for two years now.
Parallels is the one that sticks out the worst like a sore thumb on my dock, and for such an Apple-centric company, it baffles me that they refuse to update their icon...
SwiftArtery
1 hour ago at 11:47 am
Surprised it took Apple that long to update one of their own apps to natively support Apple Silicon.
Apple Knowledge Navigator
1 hour ago at 11:50 am
Suprised it took them so long, given they own it. But then several of the features are now built-in to macOS.
NMBob
1 hour ago at 12:10 pm
It looks like it's falling over.
