Shop Even More Back To School Apple Accessory Deals From Satechi, Anker, and Das Keyboard

Last week we shared back to school discounts on Apple-related accessories from numerous retailers, and this week we're tracking sales coming from a new crop of companies like Satechi and Anker.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.



Satechi

Starting with Satechi, you can get 20 percent off sitewide with the code B2S20. This sale will run through August 14.

Satechi is known for its wireless chargers, USB-C hubs, keyboards, cables, and other accessories, many of which are compatible with Apple products like the MacBook Pro, iPad Pro, iMac, and iPhone. Satechi has a hub showcasing all of its newest products to give you an idea of what can be bought with the discount, but remember that the B2S20 code will work sitewide.

Anker

Next, Anker has a wide collection of "Power Deals" on its website this week. You'll find a "copy code" button on the product page of each accessory, and by clicking this you can automatically copy the code to paste it into the discount code box on the checkout page.

There are a wide variety of products on sale during Anker's event, including wall chargers, portable batteries, MagSafe-compatible chargers, wireless chargers, power strips, USB-C cables, and more. Be sure to check out the landing page for the sale to see all of the markdowns.



Das Keyboard

At Das Keyboard, you can get 20 percent off the 4C TKL and 4Q keyboards through August 10. The 4C TKL Keyboard is priced at $111.20, down from $139.00. It features PBT keycaps, Cherry MX Brown switches, and a 2-port USB hub.

The 4Q Keyboard is priced at $159.20, down from $199.00. This one is only compatible with Windows and Ubuntu, and features Cherry MX RGB brown mechanical key switches, a durable aluminum panel, and a two-port USB hub.



ZAGG

Finally, ZAGG is offering a BOGO free on smartphone cases for back to school season. You can buy any smartphone or tablet case and get the second one free. You'll need to add both cases to your cart and afterwards the promo will automatically activate.

To browse the full list of protective cases that you can get during this event, head to ZAGG's website. You'll find cases for iPhone 13 devices as well as Android smartphones. Shoppers should note that this sale excludes all keyboards and keyboard case style products.

