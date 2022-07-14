Apple Reportedly Expects iPhone 14 to Sell Better Than iPhone 13

Amid continued healthy sales for the iPhone 13 lineup, Apple's iPhone 14 models are forecasted to sell even better, Sina Finance reports.



The report claims that Apple has begun trial production of the ‌iPhone 14‌ lineup and plans to begin mass production in August ahead of launch in September. Apple is said to have informed suppliers than the initial sales of the ‌iPhone 14‌ will be higher than those of the ‌iPhone 13‌.

iPhone sales normally slow down in the July-August period as customers anticipate the launch of new models in September, but ‌iPhone 13‌ shipments were reportedly one-third higher this July than at the same time last year, suggesting that the device has ongoing demand.

Meanwhile, ETNews reports that Samsung is expecting to ship as many as 80 million displays for the ‌iPhone 14‌, ‌iPhone 14‌ Max, iPhone 14 Pro, and ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ Max in the third quarter of this year. In 2021, all four ‌iPhone 13‌ models were announced on September 14, became available to pre-order on September 17, and launched on September 24 in the United States and more than 30 other countries, and the ‌iPhone 14‌ lineup is expected to launch in a similar timeframe this year.