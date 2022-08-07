Gurman: Apple Considering Updated HomePod Mini Alongside New High-End HomePod

Apple is reportedly considering an update to the HomePod mini as it plans a larger push into the Home devices market, which includes releasing an updated version of the full-sized HomePod in the early months of 2023, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.



In his latest Power On newsletter, Gurman reports that Apple is considering updating the ‌HomePod mini‌, which was announced in October 2020. Gurman doesn't shed any details on what a possible update could include but states it's unlikely to be anything "super-impressive."

As has been previously reported, Apple is planning to resurrect the original full-sized HomePod after discontinuing it in March 2021. The updated version of the HomePod is rumored to feature an updated S8 processor and possibly a new multi-touch display on top.

Gurman says the new full-sized HomePod is on track for a launch in early 2023, lining up with a timeline set forth by Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

Other than an updated ‌HomePod mini‌ and a new full-sized HomePod, Gurman has previously reported that Apple is working on several new products for the Home. The most ambitious project under development is reportedly a HomePod product that combines a speaker, Apple TV functions, and a FaceTime camera into one device.

Additionally, Apple is working on a device focused on use in the kitchen that combines an iPad and a speaker connected to a robotic arm. Gurman expects at least one of these two Home products to launch towards the end of 2023 or in early 2024.