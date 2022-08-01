Apple Expands Apple TV Gift Card Offer to More Countries

Apple has expanded a previously U.S. exclusive Apple TV gift card offer to more countries worldwide, offering customers a gift card alongside the purchase of an ‌Apple TV‌ 4K or ‌Apple TV‌ HD.



The original offer was launched for U.S. customers last month, giving buyers a $50 gift card with the purchase of an ‌Apple TV‌.

Following the Apple Store going down in several countries, Apple has expanded the offer to more locations, including the United Kingdom, France, Italy, Germany, and others. The promotion will run until August 15, including in the U.S.

The gift card offered in the promotion can only be used for future Apple purchases and can't be used on the ‌Apple TV‌ purchase itself. Rumors suggest Apple is working on a new ‌Apple TV‌ that could launch this year, and the gift card promotion could be a means of clearing inventory ahead of the new model.