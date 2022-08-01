Apple Expands Apple TV Gift Card Offer to More Countries

by

Apple has expanded a previously U.S. exclusive Apple TV gift card offer to more countries worldwide, offering customers a gift card alongside the purchase of an ‌Apple TV‌ 4K or ‌Apple TV‌ HD.

apple tv 4k green
The original offer was launched for U.S. customers last month, giving buyers a $50 gift card with the purchase of an ‌Apple TV‌.

Following the Apple Store going down in several countries, Apple has expanded the offer to more locations, including the United Kingdom, France, Italy, Germany, and others. The promotion will run until August 15, including in the U.S.

The gift card offered in the promotion can only be used for future Apple purchases and can't be used on the ‌Apple TV‌ purchase itself. Rumors suggest Apple is working on a new ‌Apple TV‌ that could launch this year, and the gift card promotion could be a means of clearing inventory ahead of the new model.

Top Rated Comments

George Dawes Avatar
George Dawes
1 hour ago at 12:32 am
A real gift would be an update that really maxes out the incredible potential of this thing
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Hermes Monster Avatar
Hermes Monster
1 hour ago at 12:34 am
Why can’t Apple just reduce the price on older products instead of this voucher scheme? The 4K box is starting to creak now, and I suspect the HD box is even worse? This forced “price point” that they need to keep is ridiculous, people understand that older products get cheaper and newer ones cost more
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Yabbie Avatar
Yabbie
1 hour ago at 12:47 am

Such as...?
Put a decent chip inside and enter the console space, We already have controller support so they really could push Apple Arcade a lot further and make it worth wild.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
