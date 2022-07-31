Apple's Online Store is Currently Down in Some Countries

Apple's online store is currently down in some countries, including the United States, Canada, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the United Kingdom, and more. The downtime is not worldwide, with the store still operational in some other countries.

"We're making updates to the Apple Store," the store page says, as usual when there is downtime. Apple advises customers to "check back soon."

It's unclear if the downtime is related to scheduled maintenance, the launch of a new product, the rollout of a new promotional offer, changes being made to the design or functionality of Apple's online store, or another reason.

Apple's online store went down briefly on the final day of June, and when it came back online, there was a new promotion in the U.S. that offered a $50 Apple gift card with the purchase of any new Apple TV through July 14. Given the store is down again on the final day of July, it is possible that another promotion is incoming in some countries, but this is only one of many possibilities for the downtime and we'll have to wait and see.

The downtime began around 7:45 p.m. Pacific Time on July 31.

jeremysteele Avatar
jeremysteele
51 minutes ago at 09:09 pm
Whatever this is... the fact Apple still has to "pull down" their store to push maintenance fixes or catalog updates like promos and new products means either A) their tech stack is so badly mangled nobody knows how to fix it or B) they do it on purpose for publicity.

Pretty sure it is B. There is no way they "need" to do this anymore, especially at Apple scale.

Even during keynotes there is zero technical reason to pull down the store. They could flip a switch as products are announced and have them up in seconds. The tech to do that is pretty trivial these days...
minik Avatar
minik
1 hour ago at 08:59 pm
I was checking an Apple Magic keyboard and noticed the famous be right back phrase too.
XXPP Avatar
XXPP
51 minutes ago at 09:10 pm
Price change. Inflation and strong dollar.
Ashbash75 Avatar
Ashbash75
18 minutes ago at 09:42 pm
Maybe they changed their servers to only one ssd chip so it's taking a little longer to do an update??
WilliApple Avatar
WilliApple
54 minutes ago at 09:06 pm
iPod touch 8th Generation ?

In all seriousness, this is getting me excited for what Apple is doing. I doubt it will be a new iPod but who knows ?‍♂️
XXPP Avatar
XXPP
45 minutes ago at 09:16 pm

It's almost 2023. No one takes down their sites routinely for maintenance anymore. Come on Apple. As a shareholder, this is agonizing.
This is great PR.
