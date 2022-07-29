Latest iOS 16 Beta Further Suggests Always-On Display Coming to iPhone 14 Pro

A new detail found in the iOS 16 beta could be the latest indication that Apple is indeed planning to bring always-on display functionality to the upcoming high-end iPhones.

iPhone 13 Always On Feature
As discovered by 9to5Mac, the latest ‌iOS 16‌ beta adds a new "Sleep" state to the default wallpapers found in ‌iOS 16‌. The new "Sleep" mode is a version of the wallpaper that is darker and more tinted, better suited to be shown on an always-on display. In simpler terms, the new "Sleep" state could be described as a photo filter that could be applied to any image the user chooses to use for their always-on display.

ios 16 always on display wallpaper 1

‌iOS 16‌ clownfish wallpaper in the "Sleep" state (left) next to the normal state (right)

As 9to5Mac notes, it seems Apple will replicate the behavior found on the Apple Watch on the iPhone 14 Pro. The Apple Watch Series 5 and later with an always-on display shows a darker and more faint version of the watch face until the wrist is raised, so similarly, the ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ could show a darker version of the wallpaper until turned on by the user.

With the new "Sleep" state, users will see remnants of their wallpaper and information, such as the time and their lock screen widgets, even when their display is not in active use. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has already reported that an always-on display tied into the ‌iOS 16‌ Lock Screen will be coming only to the higher-end iPhone 14 models.

An always-on display on the ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ will be possible thanks to more advanced displays that feature a refresh rate as low as 1Hz. The iPhone 13 Pro and ‌iPhone 13 Pro‌ Max feature ProMotion technology and can go as high as 120Hz and as low as 10Hz. Compared to the ‌iPhone 13 Pro‌, the lower 1Hz refresh rate on the ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ series will improve energy efficiency with an always-on display.

An always-on display is one of several big changes rumored to be coming to the ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ lineup, including a replacement of the notch with a pill-shaped and hole-punch cutout, a 48MP rear camera, faster performance, new colors, and more. A complete rundown of everything we know about the ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ lineup can be found in our roundup.

antiprotest Avatar
antiprotest
3 hours ago at 04:19 am

Aren't we already spending too much time looking at our phones, won't this simply make that worse?

Hopefully the 'always-on' display will at least turn itself fully off when I place my phone face-down on my desk in order to avoid that distraction!
My phone is on my desk more than in my pocket. An always on display will actually reduce the times I tap on my phone or hold it up to check the lockscreen for notifications while I am working next to it or walking by it at home. It would reduce this for many tens of times each day. So always on display would in fact greatly reduce looking at the phone for many people who have certain needs and habits. For some people it would be one of the most habit changing feature in years. And I am certain that many people who are calling it useless now would be posting "i was wrong" posts here a short time after this comes out.
Score: 9 Votes (Like | Disagree)
murdoc2k Avatar
murdoc2k
2 hours ago at 04:31 am

I wouldn’t ever use always on display personally. But lots of people want it, so it should be added to all iPhones with an OLED display. There’s literally no reason not to. Restricting that feature to only iPhone 14 Pro models is like BMW charging a subscription for activating already present heated seats.
I see where you're coming from and it looks like a trivial thing to do, but existing OLED displays can't go as low as 1 HZ which is why new hardware is required.

My feeling about this is that turning off AOD will definitely lead to some battery life improvements, but negligible since the drain with AOD is small enough for Apple to claim the same battery life as iPhone 13 Pro.
Score: 7 Votes (Like | Disagree)
syklee26 Avatar
syklee26
3 hours ago at 04:13 am
I dunno why this is such a big deal. AOD is necessary on watch but not so sure about the phone. I am not gonna go all ape sh about having it though.
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
-BigMac- Avatar
-BigMac-
3 hours ago at 04:22 am

Hey, better late than never.
Honestly, I don’t think the always-on display adds utility to my AppleWatch, and I don’t think it will add any to my iPhone.

If I want to see the screen, raise to wake does the job 99% of the time already
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
nfl46 Avatar
nfl46
3 hours ago at 04:11 am
Hey, better late than never.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
MisterSavage Avatar
MisterSavage
2 hours ago at 04:55 am

For those that think it's meaningless, fine, turn the feature off, but as others have stated, it would be nice to have the phone lying on a desk and easily see notifications, time, weather widget (iOS 16), etc. The battery hit will be minimal just as it is on the watch. I'm on a Series 5 44mm that I've had since launch in 2019, and I still make it through most days above 30%, with AoD on since day 1, and that includes logging 30-45 min workouts. People overhype the battery hit with AoD.
100% agree. There will be scenarios where I'll use my phone less because I can just glance at the AOD lock screen. I do a workout a day also and I cannot imagine going back to a watch that doesn't have AOD.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
