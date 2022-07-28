Futura Laboratories Featured in Latest Beats Studio Buds Collaboration

Roughly a week after the last Beats Studio Buds collaboration launch involving Twitch streamer NICKMERCS, Apple's Beats brand is launching a new special-edition version of the earphones in partnership with design firm Futura Laboratories.



The new collaboration comes almost a decade after the original collaboration between Beats and Futura Laboratories founder FUTURA, with the first having been for Solo HD headphones back in 2013.

The new Futura X Beats Studio Buds feature the artist's signature "atom" motif and will be available starting Saturday, July 30, at 7:00 a.m. Pacific Time from Futura Laboratories Online END Clothing , and Beats' WeChat store. Pricing will be at the usual Beats Studio Buds price point of $149.99, £129, or ¥1099 RMB.

As with the NICKMERCS collaboration, FUTURA has also developed a custom Apple Music playlist featuring songs that are "reflective of his New York City background" and which resonate with him.