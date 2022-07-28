Apple Now Has 860 Million Paid Subscribers Across Services

Apple now has over 860 million paid subscribers across all of its services, including Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple News, iCloud, and more, the company's chief financial officer Luca Maestri said today.



Speaking during Apple's third-quarter earnings call, Maestri said Apple has over 860 million subscribers, which is an increase of 160 million over just the last 12 months. Apple does not provide a breakdown of subscribers counts per service, but Maestri said growth was strong in offerings like ‌Apple TV+‌ and Apple Arcade.

Apple beat analyst expectations for the third quarter, posting $82.96 billion in revenue. While iPhone sales rose 2.5%, Mac, iPad, Wearables, Home, and Accessories sales dropped year-over-year due to supply constraints and macroeconomic factors.