Apple Now Has 860 Million Paid Subscribers Across Services

by

Apple now has over 860 million paid subscribers across all of its services, including Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple News, iCloud, and more, the company's chief financial officer Luca Maestri said today.

Apple One Apps Feature 2
Speaking during Apple's third-quarter earnings call, Maestri said Apple has over 860 million subscribers, which is an increase of 160 million over just the last 12 months. Apple does not provide a breakdown of subscribers counts per service, but Maestri said growth was strong in offerings like ‌Apple TV+‌ and Apple Arcade.

Apple beat analyst expectations for the third quarter, posting $82.96 billion in revenue. While iPhone sales rose 2.5%, Mac, iPad, Wearables, Home, and Accessories sales dropped year-over-year due to supply constraints and macroeconomic factors.

Tag: Earnings

Top Rated Comments

icanhazmac Avatar
icanhazmac
3 hours ago at 02:34 pm
Only because I forgot to cancel TV+ and Arcade before my trial ran out! ??
Score: 8 Votes (Like | Disagree)
akfgpuppet Avatar
akfgpuppet
3 hours ago at 02:58 pm

Holy ****, that’s a lot. Like 1/8th of the world’s population.
I want to say these numbers double dip. Like they’re counting each separate subscription that each person has. Like I’m sure my Apple Music and Apple TV subscriptions are counted as individual ones.
Easy for them to fluff their numbers this way.
Score: 7 Votes (Like | Disagree)
freedomlinux Avatar
freedomlinux
3 hours ago at 03:01 pm
No one intentionally has a paid Apple News subscription.

This is exactly why offers and bundles like Apple One exist - to package several popular services along with an underperforming service to prop up its numbers.
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
mrat93 Avatar
mrat93
3 hours ago at 02:56 pm
860 million users have taken 8 photos and 10 minutes of video, and they’re tired of being nagged about storage space.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Crowbot Avatar
Crowbot
2 hours ago at 03:12 pm
A breakdown of subscribers by which service(s) they subscribe to would be helpful.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
flofixer Avatar
flofixer
2 hours ago at 03:15 pm

I want to say these numbers double dip. Like they’re counting each separate subscription that each person has. Like I’m sure my Apple Music and Apple TV subscriptions are counted as individual ones.
Easy for them to fluff their numbers this way.
Regardless of all the complaints we see on this forum and no mega company is perfect, Apple continues to make great products and services. Whether the numbers are fluffed or not, the numbers are impressive.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

iPhone 13 Editable Messages Feature

Everything New in iOS 16 Beta 4 For Lock Screen, iMessage, CarPlay, and More

Wednesday July 27, 2022 3:24 pm PDT by
Apple today seeded the fourth beta of iOS 16 to developers for testing. The latest beta contains a handful of new features and changes involving the Messages app, Home app, Mail app, Lock Screen notifications, CarPlay, and more. Subscribe to MacRumors on YouTube iOS 16 is currently in beta for developers and members of Apple's free public beta testing program, and the software update will be...
Read Full Article65 comments
apple watch series 7 titanium

Titanium Apple Watch 'Pro' Could Signal the End of Apple Watch Edition

Monday July 25, 2022 8:30 am PDT by
The larger Apple Watch Series 8 model expected to arrive later this year is rumored to feature a titanium casing, raising questions about the future of the Apple Watch Edition. Yesterday, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reported that the new, larger Apple Watch model scheduled to launch this year will feature a casing made of "a more durable formulation of titanium to make it extra rugged." Apple ...
Read Full Article157 comments
M2 MacBook Air 2022 Feature0008

Apple Replaces Last Remaining Intel-Made Component in M2 MacBook Air

Tuesday July 26, 2022 3:17 am PDT by
In the M2 MacBook Air, Apple has replaced an Intel-made component responsible for controlling the USB and Thunderbolt ports with a custom-made controller, meaning the last remnants of Intel are now fully out of the latest Mac. Earlier this month, the repair website iFixit shared a teardown of the new MacBook Air, revealing a look inside the completely redesigned machine. One subtle detail...
Read Full Article80 comments
iPhone 15 to Switch From Lightning to USB C in 2023 feature sans arrow

Five Apple Products Rumored to Switch to USB-C

Tuesday July 26, 2022 1:43 pm PDT by
While the iPhone still uses the Lightning connector for now, Apple has been transitioning many of its devices to USB-C in recent years. Apple now offers USB-C ports on every Mac that it currently sells, ranging from the MacBook Air to the Mac Pro. Other devices with a USB-C port include the 2018 and newer iPad Pro, 2020 and newer iPad Air, sixth-generation iPad mini, Studio Display, and Pro...
Read Full Article175 comments
2019 mac pro side and front

Apple Had M1 Mac Pro Ready to Ship Months Ago, Mac Mini Redesign Unlikely

Tuesday July 26, 2022 7:49 am PDT by
Apple had a Mac Pro featuring the M1 Apple silicon chip ready to ship and launch to customers "months ago," but has ultimately decided to wait for the "M2 Extreme" Mac Pro later this year, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has revealed. In an interview with YouTuber Max Tech, Gurman said that Apple likely held off on the M1 Mac Pro to wait for the more high-end and powerful version with the "M2...
Read Full Article275 comments
pixel 6a vs iphone se 2

Budget Smartphone Comparison: Google's $449 Pixel 6a vs. Apple's $429 iPhone SE

Tuesday July 26, 2022 2:07 pm PDT by
Google last week launched the Pixel 6a, a $449 budget smartphone that's designed to compete with more affordable smartphones like Apple's iPhone SE. We picked up a Pixel 6a to see how it measures up to the iPhone SE in terms of design, performance, and camera technology. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. The Pixel 6a has a 6.1-inch 1080p OLED display, which means...
Read Full Article127 comments
iPhone 14 Pro Purple Side by Side Black

iPhone 14 Pro Rumored to Have 6GB of Faster RAM

Monday July 25, 2022 2:43 am PDT by
The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will both feature 6GB of RAM and a newer and faster type of memory, according to a report today from DigiTimes. iPhone 14 Pro renders created by Ian Zelbo for Jon Prosser The report claims that the high-end models of the upcoming iPhone lineup will feature 6GB of LPDDR5 RAM, a faster and more efficient type of memory compared to older standards. Current ...
Read Full Article122 comments