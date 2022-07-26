What to Expect Ahead of Apple's Third Quarter Earnings Results on Thursday

by

Apple will be reporting its earnings results for the third quarter of the 2022 fiscal year on Thursday, July 28 at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time. Apple will then host a conference call shortly afterwards to discuss the results.

Apple Logo Cash Feature Blue
Keep reading for some key things to know about Apple's third quarter, including analyst expectations for revenue and more.

New Products

Apple's third quarter ran from March 27 through June 25, according to its 2022 fiscal calendar. The only device that Apple released during this period was an updated 13-inch MacBook Pro with the M2 chip. Apple also unveiled a redesigned MacBook Air with the M2 chip in June, but orders did not begin until after the quarter ended.

Apple also released its first power adapters with dual USB-C ports and two new Pride Edition bands for the Apple Watch during the quarter.

Revenue Slowdown

Apple is estimated to report revenue of $82.6 billion in the third quarter, according to Yahoo Finance's average of 26 analyst estimates.

Apple reported revenue of $81.4 billion in the third quarter of 2021, so $82.6 billion would be year-of-year growth of approximately 1.5%, which would be a significant slowdown for Apple. By comparison, Apple's year-over-year revenue growth between the third quarters of 2020 and 2021 was 36%, as the COVID-19 pandemic greatly increased demand for Apple products and services as many people worked and learned from home.

Conference Call

Apple's CEO Tim Cook and CFO Luca Maestri will hold a conference call at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time on Thursday, July 28 to discuss the company's third quarter earnings results. The call should be around one hour long and will include a Q&A segment with analysts.

A live audio stream of the conference call will be available on Apple's Investor Relations page, and a recording will be shared at a later time for replay.

Investors will be listening for any potential commentary surrounding the economy, as concerns mount over reduced consumer spending amid high inflation, the continued COVID-19 pandemic, the Russia-Ukraine war, and other factors. Apple reportedly plans to slow hiring and spending across some teams in 2023 amid increased economic uncertainty.

What's Next

Apple's fourth quarter began June 26 and runs through September 24. The quarter has already included the start of orders for the new MacBook Air with the M2 chip, and it will likely include at least a few days of iPhone 14 pre-orders as well.

Apple has not provided revenue guidance since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, but slower revenue growth is expected to continue.

Apple shares are trading at around $152, down around 17% from a 52-week high of $182.94.

Tags: Earnings, AAPL

Top Rated Comments

Schizoid Avatar
Schizoid
30 minutes ago at 11:30 am
Wheelbarrows full of cash being stored in the Cayman Islands?
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
sw1tcher Avatar
sw1tcher
21 minutes ago at 11:39 am

If you’re thinking long term, a buy is not a smart option right now.
Not buying right now this very moment. I actually sold some this morning at $152 because it had run up so much since June lows. If it falls after earnings and only if it hits my price level (mid $120s) will I consider adding back some of what I sold.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
JoshuaBru Avatar
JoshuaBru
38 minutes ago at 11:22 am

? Will probably go down after earnings. Use it as an opportunity to add some more $AAPL. Think long term.
If you’re thinking long term, a buy is not a smart option right now.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

apple watch series 7 mystery

Gurman: Apple Watch 'Pro' to Offer First True Redesign Since Series 4, but No Flat Sides

Sunday July 24, 2022 6:13 am PDT by
The upcoming high-end variant of the Apple Watch Series 8 will feature the device's first redesign in years and a new titanium casing, but will not feature the long-rumored squared-off look, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. In the latest edition of his "Power On" newsletter, Gurman said that this year's high-end Apple Watch model will be "a good bit bigger" than the current Apple Watch...
Read Full Article196 comments
airpods pro in case

AirPods Pro Now 1,000 Days Old: What to Expect From Next Model

Sunday July 24, 2022 1:00 am PDT by
The AirPods Pro launched 1,000 days ago today and are the oldest current-generation Apple device still on sale. Apple announced the AirPods Pro on Monday, October 28, 2019. The earbuds went on sale immediately and orders started arriving to customers on Thursday, October 31. Apple went on to release the AirPods Max in December 2020 and the third-generation AirPods in October 2021. After...
Read Full Article123 comments
apple watch series 7 titanium

Titanium Apple Watch 'Pro' Could Signal the End of Apple Watch Edition

Monday July 25, 2022 8:30 am PDT by
The larger Apple Watch Series 8 model expected to arrive later this year is rumored to feature a titanium casing, raising questions about the future of the Apple Watch Edition. Yesterday, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reported that the new, larger Apple Watch model scheduled to launch this year will feature a casing made of "a more durable formulation of titanium to make it extra rugged." Apple ...
Read Full Article137 comments
maxresdefault

Video Comparison: M1 MacBook Air vs. M2 MacBook Air

Friday July 22, 2022 1:08 pm PDT by
Apple last week launched a redesigned version of the MacBook Air that's equipped with a next-generation M2 chip. If you own the original M1 MacBook Air and have been thinking about upgrading, or if you're simply new to the MacBook Air and are trying to choose between the two machines, we've done a hands-on comparison video pitting the M2 MacBook Air against the prior-generation M1 MacBook Air. ...
Read Full Article140 comments
iPhone 14 Pro Lineup Feature Purple

Apple Continues to Diversify Suppliers Ahead of iPhone 14 Launch

Friday July 22, 2022 3:04 am PDT by
Apple has added to its list of suppliers for the iPhone 14 series in a bid to avoid potential supply chain shortages when mass production of the devices begins, according to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. In a series of tweets, Kuo said components from SG Micro have passed quality certification for the high-end iPhone 14 models, meaning the Chinese company has been greenlighted to supply components...
Read Full Article27 comments
Apple 2022 Sales Tax Holidays

Apple Lists Products Eligible for Upcoming Sales Tax Holidays in Nine U.S. States

Sunday July 24, 2022 5:19 pm PDT by
Apple has detailed which of its products are eligible for upcoming sales tax holidays in select U.S. states, including Arkansas, Florida, Massachusetts, Missouri, New Mexico, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and West Virginia. Sales tax holidays provide a limited-time opportunity to purchase select Apple products online or in store without paying sales tax. Eligible products and price...
Read Full Article36 comments
iPhone 14 Pro Purple Side by Side Black

iPhone 14 Pro Rumored to Have 6GB of Faster RAM

Monday July 25, 2022 2:43 am PDT by
The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will both feature 6GB of RAM and a newer and faster type of memory, according to a report today from DigiTimes. iPhone 14 Pro renders created by Ian Zelbo for Jon Prosser The report claims that the high-end models of the upcoming iPhone lineup will feature 6GB of LPDDR5 RAM, a faster and more efficient type of memory compared to older standards. Current ...
Read Full Article115 comments