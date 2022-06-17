Apple's New 35W Chargers With Dual USB-C Ports Now Available to Order
Apple at WWDC 2022 introduced new 35W power adapters with dual USB-C ports, and they are now available to order, as spotted by 9to5Mac. The adapters come in standard or compact sizes, with both priced at $59 in the United States.
The compact version of the adapter will already be included in the box with the new MacBook Air when configured with an M2 chip with a 10-core GPU and 512GB of storage or better, but it is now available to purchase separately too via Apple.com and the Apple Store app. The new MacBook Air will be available next month, according to Apple.
Both adapters feature foldable prongs and can be used to charge multiple devices simultaneously. Apple recommends using the adapters with the new MacBook Air, but they are also compatible with the iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, AirPods, and more.
Availability of the compact adapter is limited to the United States, Canada, China, Japan, Mexico, the Philippines, Taiwan, and Thailand.
Apple has not yet started accepting orders for the USB-C to MagSafe 3 Cable in Starlight, Midnight, or Space Gray.
This would be a great giveaway item.