Apple Announces 2022 Pride Edition Watch Bands and Watch Face
Apple today announced new Pride Edition bands for the Apple Watch, with new Pride Edition Sport Loop and Pride Edition Nike Sport Loop options available.
The new Pride Edition bands are available to order today from Apple.com and in the Apple Store app, and will be available at Apple Store locations starting May 26. The Pride Edition Nike Sport Loop is also coming soon to Nike.com.
This year's Pride Edition Sport Loop features the word "pride" woven directly into the band. The band's color gradient includes both rainbow colors and colors drawn from various pride flags, including light blue, pink, white, black, and brown.
The new Pride Edition Nike Sport Loop "celebrates the full spectrum of the rainbow" and features a matching rainbow-colored Nike Bounce face.
A new Pride watch face is also available today for the Apple Watch Series 4 or later running watchOS 8.6, and iPhone 6s or later running iOS 15.5. Inspired by multiple pride flags, Apple said this new watch face "combines colors to represent the strength and mutual support of the LGBTQ+ movement." The watch face's colorful threads move as the Digital Crown on Apple Watch is rotated, the display is tapped, or the wearer's wrist is raised.
Apple is also launching a new "Shot on iPhone" campaign on Instagram that "captures the essence of artists and figures within the global LGBTQ+ community."
