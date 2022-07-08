Apple Now Accepting Pre-Orders for New MacBook Air With M2 Chip

Apple's new MacBook Air with the M2 chip is now available to order on Apple's online store. Deliveries to customers and in-store availability will begin Friday, July 15.



Announced in June at WWDC, the new updated and redesigned ‌MacBook Air‌ features the biggest design overhaul to the ‌MacBook Air‌ line since 2010, and is the first to feature the ‌M2‌ chip.

The new model features a slightly larger 13.6-inch display, a notch on the top bezel housing an upgraded 1080p camera, a uniform, flat body similar to the MacBook Pro, and new Starlight and Midnight color options.

Connectivity-wise, two USB-C ports are available on the ‌MacBook Air‌ along with a MagSafe port for charging purposes and a 3.5mm headphone jack with support for high-impedance headphones.

The machine also includes a built-in four-speaker sound system that supports spatial audio and wide stereo. It also features a three-microphone array.



The next-generation ‌M2‌ chip features an 8-core CPU and up to a 10-core GPU, along with support for up to 24GB memory. Compared to the M1, the ‌M2‌ offers advancements in performance and efficiency with an 18% faster CPU, a 35 percent faster GPU, and a 40 percent faster Neural Engine.

Pricing for the new ‌MacBook Air‌ starts at $1,199 in the United States. The previous-generation ‌MacBook Air‌ with the ‌M1‌ chip remains available for $999.