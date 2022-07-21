Anyone Can Now Share Twitter Spaces Clips on iOS and Android
Twitter is rolling out a new feature on iOS and Android that lets users extract short audio clips from Twitter Spaces for easier sharing on the platform, the company has announced.
Anyone in a live audio discussion room can make a clip for sharing elsewhere on Twitter, allowing others to listen to the best parts of a livestream without them having to listen to the whole thing, and the clips expire after 30 days.
Widespread rollout of the feature follows limited testing that began in March. At the time, only Spaces hosts were able to generate the clips, but now any listener can make their own for sharing on the platform. Currently the feature is limited to users of Twitter's apps on iOS and Android, but the company says it is coming to Twitter web users further down the line.
Twitter has gradually been adding features to Spaces over the last year, such as the ability to listen to recordings of Spaces
that have already taken place, and the introduction of Ticketed Spaces
that allow creators to charge for access to a live discussion.
