Recorded Twitter Spaces Now Available for All iOS, Android, and Web Users

Twitter has rolled out playback of recorded Spaces to all iOS, Android, and web users, the company today announced.



The ability to listen to a recording of a Twitter Space is now available to all users, making the company's live discussion rooms work more like traditional podcasts. Users can only listen back to Spaces that hosts have actively selected to be recorded.

Some hosts on Android and iOS now have the ability to record their Spaces by tapping "Record Space" before selecting "Start a Space," allowing all users to listen to it even once it has finished. Users who join a Space that is being recorded will see a "Rec" button with a red dot at the top of the Space view, and once it has ended, users can share the recording on Twitter.

Some updates on recorded Spaces: ▪️ The option to record a Space is available for some hosts on both iOS and Android.

▪️ The option to listen to a recording of a Space is available for everyone on iOS, Android, and now web! — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) December 6, 2021

Previously, Spaces only functioned as live audio discussions with no ability to listen again once it had ended. Twitter has been progressively adding more features to Spaces in recent months, such as Ticketed Spaces that allow creators to charge for access to a live discussion.