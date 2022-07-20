Apple Releases HomePod 15.6 Software With Siri Voice Recognition in Additional Languages

Alongside iOS 15.6, iPadOS 15.6, macOS Monterey 12.5, and tvOS 15.6, Apple today released a new 15.6 update for the HomePod and the HomePod mini. The HomePod 15.6 update is the sixth major HomePod software update since version 15 was released, and it comes around two months after the launch of HomePod software 15.5.



Software version 15.6 adds Siri voice recognition support in Mandarin Chinese (China mainland, Taiwan), Cantonese (China mainland, Hong Kong), and Japanese (Japan). This update also includes performance and stability improvements.

‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌HomePod‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌ software is installed automatically on the ‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌HomePod‌‌‌‌‌ unless the feature is disabled‌‌‌‌, but the ‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌HomePod‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌ can also be manually updated in the Home app by following the instructions in our HomePod‌‌ update how to.