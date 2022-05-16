Apple Releases HomePod Software 15.5

Alongside iOS 15.5, iPadOS 15.5, and tvOS 15.5, Apple today released a new 15.5 update for the HomePod and the HomePod mini. The ‌HomePod‌ 15.5 update is the fifth major ‌HomePod‌ software update since version 15 was released, and it comes two months after the launch of HomePod software 15.4.



Apple has not detailed what improvements might be in the new ‌HomePod‌ software, and Apple's release notes don't mention anything other than general performance and stability improvements, suggesting this is an under-the-hood update to address underlying issues rather than an update that adds new features.

‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌HomePod‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌ software is installed automatically on the ‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌HomePod‌‌‌‌‌‌ unless the feature is disabled‌‌‌‌, but the ‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌HomePod‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌ can also be manually updated in the Home app by following the instructions in our HomePod‌‌ update how to.