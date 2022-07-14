Lucky Customer Receives Early Delivery of MacBook Air With M2 Chip

by

While the new MacBook Air with the M2 chip officially launches this Friday, one lucky customer received delivery of the notebook over a day early. The customer shared some photos on Reddit, offering a closer look at the new MacBook Air in a Silver finish.

MacBook Air M2 Customer 1
Apple redesigned the MacBook Air with a slightly larger 13.6-inch display, a notch, flatter edges, MagSafe charging, an upgraded 1080p camera, and new Starlight and Midnight color options alongside Silver and Space Gray. The notebook is also equipped with two Thunderbolt 3 ports and a 3.5mm headphone jack that supports high-impedance headphones.

MacBook Air M2 Customer 2
The photos also provide a look at the new MacBook Air's box with manuals, Apple stickers, and a color-matched MagSafe 3 charging cable.

MacBook Air M2 Customer 3
MacBook Air M2 Customer 4
The first reviews of the new MacBook Air are expected to be published shortly ahead of the notebook's launch on Friday.

Related Roundup: MacBook Air
Buyer's Guide: MacBook Air (Buy Now)
Related Forum: MacBook Air

Top Rated Comments

Kylo83 Avatar
Kylo83
18 minutes ago at 05:58 am
That notch on the smaller mac looks horrible, I still hate it on my m1 max 16” MacBook Pro
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
GermanSuplex Avatar
GermanSuplex
10 minutes ago at 06:06 am
Maybe I'm in the minority, but I think that's a pretty nice-looking machine.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Paapaa Avatar
Paapaa
12 minutes ago at 06:03 am
Silver is a still very meh color, but otherwise looks good.


That notch on the smaller mac looks horrible, I still hate it on my m1 max 16” MacBook Pro
I'm totally on the opposite side: I have never noticed it and still don't. It has no negative effect on anything I do no matter if it I'm in fullscreen mode or no. Remember: the notch makes the usable display are only bigger, not smaller.

Disclaimer: I use dark mode on my macOS with no transparency. That practically hides the notch.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
tweaknmod Avatar
tweaknmod
11 minutes ago at 06:05 am
Lucky! Looks like a beautiful piece of tech, if you ask me!

I really want to know how the black levels are... Will the notch disapear in full screen mode, like it does on the 14" and 16" Pros? Not that the notch is a big deal for me though - I had a 14" for a couple of weeks and didn't even notice the notch after a couple of hours.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
bag99001 Avatar
bag99001
7 minutes ago at 06:09 am
A notch is ridiculous on a Macbook. It makes me less likely to purchase a new computer until I absolutely have to. I was considering it and giving up my M1 Macbook Air to my wife, who is still using a 2016 Macbook Air. I still notice the notch on my phone and think it's ridiculous there too. A thin bezel could change the image/interface/movie issues that come up. Ugh.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

jony ive 2021 imac feature 2

Apple Ends Partnership With Former Design Chief Jony Ive

Tuesday July 12, 2022 2:28 pm PDT by
Since former Apple design chief Jony Ive left Apple in 2019, he has continued to work for the company as a consultant through his LoveFrom design firm, but the partnership between Apple and Ive is now over, according to The New York Times. Apple and Ive have agreed to stop working together, ending a more than 30-year relationship. Ive has been responsible for some of Apple's biggest...
Read Full Article394 comments
iPhone 12 Pro vs iPhone 14 Pro Feature

iPhone 12 Pro vs. 14 Pro: New Features to Expect If You've Waited to Upgrade

Tuesday July 12, 2022 8:25 am PDT by
Given that many customers upgrade their iPhones every two to three years nowadays, there are still plenty of iPhone 12 Pro owners who might be interested in upgrading to the iPhone 14 Pro later this year. While year-over-year iPhone updates are often incremental, the new features begin to stack up after two generations. As a refresher, we've put together a list of new features and changes to ...
Read Full Article96 comments
apple watches prime day

Amazon Prime Day: Rock-Bottom Prices Hit Nearly Every Apple Watch SE and Series 7 Model

Tuesday July 12, 2022 9:02 am PDT by
Massive sales have hit the latest Apple Watches for Prime Day in 2022, with the lowest prices available across nearly every model of the Apple Watch SE and Apple Watch Series 7. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running. Note that we're focusing on the Aluminum versions ...
Read Full Article14 comments
iOS 16 Preview

iOS 16 Public Beta: Seven New Features to Check Out on Your iPhone

Monday July 11, 2022 12:28 pm PDT by
Apple has released the first public beta of iOS 16, allowing anyone with an iPhone 8 or newer to test out the software update for free. iOS 16 includes plenty of new features, ranging from a customizable Lock Screen to the ability to edit or unsend iMessages. To get the iOS 16 public beta, sign up for the free Apple Beta Software Program directly on your iPhone. Given that iOS 16 is still in ...
Read Full Article21 comments
ios 16 lock screen feature2

Apple Seeds First Public Betas of iOS 16 and iPadOS 16

Monday July 11, 2022 10:05 am PDT by
Apple today seeded the first betas of iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 to public beta testers, opening up the iOS 16 beta testing process to the general public for the first time since the Worldwide Developers Conference. Developers have already had three betas, and the first public beta coincides with the third developer beta. Public beta testers who have signed up for Apple's beta testing program can...
Read Full Article125 comments
YouTube Picture in Picture Feature

YouTube Rolling Out Picture-in-Picture Support on iOS for All U.S. Users, Premium Users Globally

Monday July 11, 2022 2:12 pm PDT by
YouTube today announced that it has begun rolling out picture-in-picture support for all iOS users in the United States, allowing iPhone and iPad owners to close the YouTube app when watching a video and continue to view the content in a small pop-up window while doing other things on their devices. Picture-in-picture support has previously available to YouTube premium subscribers in the...
Read Full Article103 comments