Lucky Customer Receives Early Delivery of MacBook Air With M2 Chip

While the new MacBook Air with the M2 chip officially launches this Friday, one lucky customer received delivery of the notebook over a day early. The customer shared some photos on Reddit, offering a closer look at the new MacBook Air in a Silver finish.



Apple redesigned the MacBook Air with a slightly larger 13.6-inch display, a notch, flatter edges, MagSafe charging, an upgraded 1080p camera, and new Starlight and Midnight color options alongside Silver and Space Gray. The notebook is also equipped with two Thunderbolt 3 ports and a 3.5mm headphone jack that supports high-impedance headphones.



The photos also provide a look at the new MacBook Air's box with manuals, Apple stickers, and a color-matched MagSafe 3 charging cable.





The first reviews of the new MacBook Air are expected to be published shortly ahead of the notebook's launch on Friday.