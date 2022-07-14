Lucky Customer Receives Early Delivery of MacBook Air With M2 Chip
Popular Stories
Since former Apple design chief Jony Ive left Apple in 2019, he has continued to work for the company as a consultant through his LoveFrom design firm, but the partnership between Apple and Ive is now over, according to The New York Times.
Apple and Ive have agreed to stop working together, ending a more than 30-year relationship. Ive has been responsible for some of Apple's biggest...
Given that many customers upgrade their iPhones every two to three years nowadays, there are still plenty of iPhone 12 Pro owners who might be interested in upgrading to the iPhone 14 Pro later this year. While year-over-year iPhone updates are often incremental, the new features begin to stack up after two generations.
As a refresher, we've put together a list of new features and changes to ...
Massive sales have hit the latest Apple Watches for Prime Day in 2022, with the lowest prices available across nearly every model of the Apple Watch SE and Apple Watch Series 7.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
Note that we're focusing on the Aluminum versions ...
Apple has released the first public beta of iOS 16, allowing anyone with an iPhone 8 or newer to test out the software update for free. iOS 16 includes plenty of new features, ranging from a customizable Lock Screen to the ability to edit or unsend iMessages.
To get the iOS 16 public beta, sign up for the free Apple Beta Software Program directly on your iPhone. Given that iOS 16 is still in ...
Apple today seeded the first betas of iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 to public beta testers, opening up the iOS 16 beta testing process to the general public for the first time since the Worldwide Developers Conference. Developers have already had three betas, and the first public beta coincides with the third developer beta.
Public beta testers who have signed up for Apple's beta testing program can...
YouTube today announced that it has begun rolling out picture-in-picture support for all iOS users in the United States, allowing iPhone and iPad owners to close the YouTube app when watching a video and continue to view the content in a small pop-up window while doing other things on their devices.
Picture-in-picture support has previously available to YouTube premium subscribers in the...
Top Rated Comments
I'm totally on the opposite side: I have never noticed it and still don't. It has no negative effect on anything I do no matter if it I'm in fullscreen mode or no. Remember: the notch makes the usable display are only bigger, not smaller.
Disclaimer: I use dark mode on my macOS with no transparency. That practically hides the notch.
I really want to know how the black levels are... Will the notch disapear in full screen mode, like it does on the 14" and 16" Pros? Not that the notch is a big deal for me though - I had a 14" for a couple of weeks and didn't even notice the notch after a couple of hours.