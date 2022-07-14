Fake iPhone 14 Cases Already Available in China
Counterfeit cases for the entire iPhone 14 lineup, seeking to imitate official Apple accessories, are already available in China.
The cases, shared on Twitter by Majin Bu, are intended to look like official Apple silicone cases for all four of the expected iPhone 14 models, including the 6.1-inch iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro, and the 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Max and iPhone 14 Pro Max. Genuine Apple silicone cases feature MagSafe and no longer come in a transparent plastic shell, but the replicas may be stylistically close enough to Apple's offerings to fool some customers.
The iPhone 14 lineup is still around two months away from launch, but the proliferation of fake cases coming from China indicates how accessory makers are now certain about the exact design of this year's new devices. Accurate production molds often enter the supply chain well ahead of a new iPhone's launch, allowing companies to work on accessories that will fit the new iPhones correctly when they launch.
The Twitter user known as "DuanRui" today shared one such mold for the iPhone 14 Pro, showing how much larger the rear camera array is expected to get this year:
As suppliers prepare to ramp up production before this year's new iPhone models are unveiled, it was reported earlier today that Apple expects the iPhone 14 lineup to sell better than the iPhone 13.
Popular Stories
Since former Apple design chief Jony Ive left Apple in 2019, he has continued to work for the company as a consultant through his LoveFrom design firm, but the partnership between Apple and Ive is now over, according to The New York Times.
Apple and Ive have agreed to stop working together, ending a more than 30-year relationship. Ive has been responsible for some of Apple's biggest...
Given that many customers upgrade their iPhones every two to three years nowadays, there are still plenty of iPhone 12 Pro owners who might be interested in upgrading to the iPhone 14 Pro later this year. While year-over-year iPhone updates are often incremental, the new features begin to stack up after two generations.
As a refresher, we've put together a list of new features and changes to ...
Massive sales have hit the latest Apple Watches for Prime Day in 2022, with the lowest prices available across nearly every model of the Apple Watch SE and Apple Watch Series 7.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
Note that we're focusing on the Aluminum versions ...
Apple has released the first public beta of iOS 16, allowing anyone with an iPhone 8 or newer to test out the software update for free. iOS 16 includes plenty of new features, ranging from a customizable Lock Screen to the ability to edit or unsend iMessages.
To get the iOS 16 public beta, sign up for the free Apple Beta Software Program directly on your iPhone. Given that iOS 16 is still in ...
Apple today seeded the first betas of iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 to public beta testers, opening up the iOS 16 beta testing process to the general public for the first time since the Worldwide Developers Conference. Developers have already had three betas, and the first public beta coincides with the third developer beta.
Public beta testers who have signed up for Apple's beta testing program can...
YouTube today announced that it has begun rolling out picture-in-picture support for all iOS users in the United States, allowing iPhone and iPad owners to close the YouTube app when watching a video and continue to view the content in a small pop-up window while doing other things on their devices.
Picture-in-picture support has previously available to YouTube premium subscribers in the...