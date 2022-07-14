Fake iPhone 14 Cases Already Available in China

Counterfeit cases for the entire iPhone 14 lineup, seeking to imitate official Apple accessories, are already available in China.



The cases, shared on Twitter by Majin Bu, are intended to look like official Apple silicone cases for all four of the expected ‌iPhone 14‌ models, including the 6.1-inch ‌iPhone 14‌ and iPhone 14 Pro, and the 6.7-inch ‌iPhone 14‌ Max and ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ Max. Genuine Apple silicone cases feature MagSafe and no longer come in a transparent plastic shell, but the replicas may be stylistically close enough to Apple's offerings to fool some customers.

The ‌iPhone 14‌ lineup is still around two months away from launch, but the proliferation of fake cases coming from China indicates how accessory makers are now certain about the exact design of this year's new devices. Accurate production molds often enter the supply chain well ahead of a new iPhone's launch, allowing companies to work on accessories that will fit the new iPhones correctly when they launch.

The Twitter user known as "DuanRui" today shared one such mold for the ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌, showing how much larger the rear camera array is expected to get this year:

As suppliers prepare to ramp up production before this year's new ‌iPhone‌ models are unveiled, it was reported earlier today that Apple expects the ‌iPhone 14‌ lineup to sell better than the iPhone 13.