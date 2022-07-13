Apple's Back to School Deals Now Live in Europe, Asia, and the Middle East

Apple today continued with the launch of its annual "Back to School" promotion, debuting back to school deals in most countries in Europe, some countries in Asia, the Middle East, and Mexico.



Higher education students and educators in most countries can get an Apple gift card with the purchase of select Macs and iPads, which is the same deal that went live in the United States and Canada in June, while in other countries, Apple is offering AirPods. In the UK, gift cards valued at up to £120 are available, and in other European countries, the amount tops out at €150.

Qualifying devices include the MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, and iMac, as well as the iPad Pro and iPad Air. Eligible devices include the M2 MacBook Pro and ‌M2‌ ‌MacBook Air‌, which are Apple's latest devices. The highest value gift cards are available with Macs, with slightly lower values accompanying iPads.

In Mexico, Turkey, Czech Republic, Belgium, the United Arab Emirates, Hong Kong, and China, Apple is not providing a gift card, and is instead giving EDU customers a set of AirPods with the purchase of a new iPad or Mac. In countries where AirPods are the Back to School option, Apple is offering second-generation AirPods for free, but customers can upgrade to third-generation AirPods or AirPods Pro for an additional fee.

Apple is providing its standard educational discounts, and students are able to get lower prices on Macs and iPads through the EDU store in each country. Students are also eligible for AppleCare+ at a 20 percent discount.

Apple's Back to School promotion requires verification through UNiDAYS in many countries, with full terms and conditions available on the promotional pages for Apple's country-specific websites.

Back to School deals are available to students and educators in countries that include Mexico, the UK, Ireland, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Austria, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Switzerland, Belgium, Poland, Portugal, Czech Republic, Netherlands, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, Hong Kong, and China.

Apple's Back to School Promotion will last through October 20, 2022 in most of the above listed countries, but it does end in September in some locations, such as Hong Kong and China.