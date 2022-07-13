Apple's Back to School Deals Now Live in Europe, Asia, and the Middle East

by

Apple today continued with the launch of its annual "Back to School" promotion, debuting back to school deals in most countries in Europe, some countries in Asia, the Middle East, and Mexico.

europe back to school
Higher education students and educators in most countries can get an Apple gift card with the purchase of select Macs and iPads, which is the same deal that went live in the United States and Canada in June, while in other countries, Apple is offering AirPods. In the UK, gift cards valued at up to £120 are available, and in other European countries, the amount tops out at €150.

Qualifying devices include the MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, and iMac, as well as the iPad Pro and iPad Air. Eligible devices include the M2 MacBook Pro and ‌M2‌ ‌MacBook Air‌, which are Apple's latest devices. The highest value gift cards are available with Macs, with slightly lower values accompanying iPads.

In Mexico, Turkey, Czech Republic, Belgium, the United Arab Emirates, Hong Kong, and China, Apple is not providing a gift card, and is instead giving EDU customers a set of AirPods with the purchase of a new iPad or Mac. In countries where AirPods are the Back to School option, Apple is offering second-generation AirPods for free, but customers can upgrade to third-generation AirPods or AirPods Pro for an additional fee.

Apple is providing its standard educational discounts, and students are able to get lower prices on Macs and iPads through the EDU store in each country. Students are also eligible for AppleCare+ at a 20 percent discount.

Apple's Back to School promotion requires verification through UNiDAYS in many countries, with full terms and conditions available on the promotional pages for Apple's country-specific websites.

Back to School deals are available to students and educators in countries that include Mexico, the UK, Ireland, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Austria, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Switzerland, Belgium, Poland, Portugal, Czech Republic, Netherlands, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, Hong Kong, and China.

Apple's Back to School Promotion will last through October 20, 2022 in most of the above listed countries, but it does end in September in some locations, such as Hong Kong and China.

Popular Stories

MacBook Air M2 Chip Purple Feature

First Benchmark Result Surfaces for MacBook Air With M2 Chip

Saturday July 9, 2022 7:59 am PDT by
An early benchmark result for the new MacBook Air has surfaced, providing a closer look at the M2 chip's performance in the notebook. In a Geekbench 5 result spotted by "Mr. Macintosh" on Twitter, the MacBook Air with the M2 chip and 16GB of unified memory achieved a single-core score of 1,899 and a multi-core score of 8,965. These scores are approximately the same as those achieved by the...
Read Full Article307 comments
ios 16 lock screen feature2

Apple Seeds First Public Betas of iOS 16 and iPadOS 16

Monday July 11, 2022 10:05 am PDT by
Apple today seeded the first betas of iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 to public beta testers, opening up the iOS 16 beta testing process to the general public for the first time since the Worldwide Developers Conference. Developers have already had three betas, and the first public beta coincides with the third developer beta. Public beta testers who have signed up for Apple's beta testing program can...
Read Full Article123 comments
iOS 16 Preview

iOS 16 Public Beta: Seven New Features to Check Out on Your iPhone

Monday July 11, 2022 12:28 pm PDT by
Apple has released the first public beta of iOS 16, allowing anyone with an iPhone 8 or newer to test out the software update for free. iOS 16 includes plenty of new features, ranging from a customizable Lock Screen to the ability to edit or unsend iMessages. To get the iOS 16 public beta, sign up for the free Apple Beta Software Program directly on your iPhone. Given that iOS 16 is still in ...
Read Full Article21 comments
YouTube Picture in Picture Feature

YouTube Rolling Out Picture-in-Picture Support on iOS for All U.S. Users, Premium Users Globally

Monday July 11, 2022 2:12 pm PDT by
YouTube today announced that it has begun rolling out picture-in-picture support for all iOS users in the United States, allowing iPhone and iPad owners to close the YouTube app when watching a video and continue to view the content in a small pop-up window while doing other things on their devices. Picture-in-picture support has previously available to YouTube premium subscribers in the...
Read Full Article103 comments
samsung watch 5 pro 91mobiles

Gurman: 'Apple Watch Pro' Extreme Sports Model Could Cost Nearly $1,000

Monday July 11, 2022 2:48 am PDT by
Apple's rumored high-end Apple Watch model for extreme sports could cost around $999 – the same starting price as the current iPhone 13 Pro – according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. Samsung Watch Pro 5, the likely rival of 'Apple Watch Pro' (Image: 91Mobiles) Writing in the latest edition of his Power On newsletter, Gurman compares the rumored premium watch to the current 45mm titanium Apple...
Read Full Article250 comments
Touch Bar 13 Inch MacBook Pro

Apple Adding First MacBook Pro With Touch Bar to Vintage Products List

Sunday July 10, 2022 8:59 am PDT by
Apple will be adding the first 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Pro models with the Touch Bar to its vintage products list on July 31, the company said in an internal memo shared with Apple Stores and Apple Authorized Service Providers this week. The first MacBook Pro models with the Touch Bar were released in October 2016 as part of a complete redesign of the MacBook Pro. Other new features...
Read Full Article172 comments