Apple's Education Store Down in Europe, Back to School Offer Expected Soon
Apple's online education store has gone down in many European countries, including the UK, Ireland, Belgium, the Netherlands, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Portugal, Switzerland, Sweden, Finland, Denmark, Norway, Hungary, and others.
The downtime likely means that Apple's annual Back to School promotion will be launching in Europe within the next several hours. The promotion first launched in the United States and Canada last month, with Apple offering college/university students up to a $150 Apple gift card with the purchase of an eligible Mac or iPad model.
With the Euro being roughly on par with the U.S. dollar right now, it is possible that Apple's offer in countries that use the Euro will be up to a €150 gift card, but the exact offer remains to be seen. Apple launched its all-in-one gift card in several European countries last month, with the gift card valid for purchases at both the Apple Store and across Apple services like the App Store, iTunes, Apple Music, Apple Arcade, and others.
Apple also launched the promotion in India, Thailand, and Singapore, where it is still offering students free second-generation AirPods with the purchase of an eligible Mac or iPad model. Apple's all-in-one gift card is unavailable in these countries.
Top Rated Comments
I wonder if the gift card will be £100 or £150? probably the former