Apple Taps Samsung Display to Supply Micro OLED Panels for Future AR/VR Headsets

by

Apple has asked Samsung Display to develop micro OLED panels in an effort to diversify its supply ahead of next year's launch of its widely rumored AR/VR glasses, claims a new report.

apple ar headset concept 1
According to The Elec, Samsung Display has received requests from several of its customers to start developing the microdisplays, including Apple, Meta, and its parent company, Samsung.

Samsung Display is said to have avoided developing the panels so far because of their expected low profitability, but micro LED appears set to become a key technology in the nascent AR/VR headset market as multiple companies gear up to launch rival products.

Micro OLED displays are built directly onto chip wafers rather than a glass substrate, which results in displays that are thinner, smaller, and more power efficient. They allow for pixel sizes in the range of four to 20 micrometers, compared to 40 to 300 micrometers with standard OLED panels, plus they have a faster microseconds response time, making them ideal for AR/VR applications.

Rumors suggest Apple's AR/VR headset will have two to three displays, with at least two being high-resolution 4K micro OLED displays with up to 3,000 pixels per inch. Sony is expected to supply the display modules that Apple will use, although today's report claims LG Display is also in the running to supply Apple with micro LED panels next year.

Samsung Display will reportedly supply a conventional OLED panel for the device, perhaps for peripheral vision where a lower resolution would be acceptable. Samsung Display will then attempt to supply micro LED panels for the second-generation device.

Apple's first headset is expected to be unveiled at a special event in January 2023, while the follow-up device, likely featuring a more high-end configuration and a new affordable option, is expected to launch in 2025, according to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

Related Roundup: Apple Glasses
Tag: The Elec
Related Forum: Apple Glasses, AR and VR

Popular Stories

MacBook Air M2 Chip Purple Feature

First Benchmark Result Surfaces for MacBook Air With M2 Chip

Saturday July 9, 2022 7:59 am PDT by
An early benchmark result for the new MacBook Air has surfaced, providing a closer look at the M2 chip's performance in the notebook. In a Geekbench 5 result spotted by "Mr. Macintosh" on Twitter, the MacBook Air with the M2 chip and 16GB of unified memory achieved a single-core score of 1,899 and a multi-core score of 8,965. These scores are approximately the same as those achieved by the...
Read Full Article276 comments
MagSafe 3 Cable Midnight Feature fr

MagSafe 3 Charging Cable Now Available in New Colors Matching MacBook Air

Friday July 8, 2022 4:59 am PDT by
Apple today made its USB-C to MagSafe 3 charging cable available to purchase separately in three new colors matching the MacBook Air, including space gray, midnight, and starlight, with pricing set at $49. Until now, the cable was only sold in silver. Apple already includes a color-matched MagSafe 3 charging cable in the box with the new MacBook Air, but now the cable can be ordered...
Read Full Article147 comments
Rogers Red Banner

Rogers Outage in July 2022: Timeline of Events

Friday July 8, 2022 9:42 am PDT by
Canadian carrier Rogers experienced a massive nationwide outage lasting over 16 hours on Friday, July 8, 2022. Due to the downtime, Rogers customers were unable to make phone calls or use cellular data, and Rogers internet and TV were also down. Rogers has since resolved the network issues. A timeline recapping the situation follows. In a statement shared on Friday morning, Rogers...
Read Full Article
iphone 14 lineup cases

Third-Party Cases for iPhone 14 Lineup Highlight Design Tweaks, Larger Pro Camera Bump

Friday July 8, 2022 6:24 am PDT by
Images of cases for the entire iPhone 14 lineup were today shared, reinforcing expectations about the design refinements coming to this year's new iPhone models. The images, shared on Weibo and highlighted by "DuanRui" on Twitter, depict ultra-slim third-party cases for the 6.1-inch iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro, and 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Max and iPhone 14 Pro Max. Although one of the devices is...
Read Full Article76 comments
m2 macbook air

Apple Now Accepting Pre-Orders for New MacBook Air With M2 Chip

Friday July 8, 2022 5:00 am PDT by
Apple's new MacBook Air with the M2 chip is now available to order on Apple's online store. Deliveries to customers and in-store availability will begin Friday, July 15. Announced in June at WWDC, the new updated and redesigned MacBook Air features the biggest design overhaul to the MacBook Air line since 2010, and is the first to feature the M2 chip. The new model features a slightly...
Read Full Article276 comments
Apple WWDC22 MacBook Air 4up colors hero 220606

M2 MacBook Air Shipping Estimates Slip, July 15 Delivery No Longer Available

Friday July 8, 2022 6:48 am PDT by
Apple on Friday opened pre-orders for the new MacBook Air with M2 chip through its website and the Apple Store app, and delivery estimates have already slipped for all configurations and color combinations in the United States. Shipping estimates for all MacBook Air configurations have slipped to July 26 or later, with some custom configurations with upgraded specs shipping as late as...
Read Full Article192 comments