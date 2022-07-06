Everything New in iOS 16 Beta 3: AFib History, Lockdown Mode, Lock Screen Updates and More

by

Apple today seeded the third betas of iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 to developers for testing purposes, and as expected, the betas refine some of the features that Apple has added in ‌iOS 16‌, and there are also some new additions. Everything new in the third beta of ‌iOS 16‌ is outlined below.

ios 16 lock screen feature

AFib History

Apple in ‌iOS 16‌ and watchOS 9 is adding an AFib History feature for those who have atrial fibrillation, with the aim of tracking how long a person is in atrial fibrillation and how often. In ‌iOS 16‌ beta 3, the AFib History section has been added to the Health app, and the AFib feature is activated in ‌watchOS 9‌. For now, AFib History is limited to those in the United States.

afib history ios 16

iCloud Shared Photo Library

The third beta of ‌iOS 16‌ introduces support for iCloud Shared Photo Library, which is designed to make it easier for you to share photos with friends and family members. You can invite up to five people to share a photo library with you, and all participants can add, delete, and edit images.

shared photo library splash screen

Lockdown Mode

Added as an extreme security measure, Lockdown Mode is available in ‌iOS 16‌, ‌iPadOS 16‌, and macOS Ventura. It is an optional security feature that is aimed at protecting a small number of high-profile users who are at risk of targeted cyberattacks from state-sponsored spyware.

Lockdown Mode Feature
Lockdown Mode is aimed at journalists, activists, government employees, and others who might be targeted by sophisticated cyberattacks. It is not for the everyday user, and it restricts many iPhone features. In Messages, for example, attachments other than images are blocked, and in FaceTime, calls from people you have not previously contacted are blocked.

Complex web technologies and browsing features are blocked in web browsers, shared albums are removed from the Photos app, wired connections are blocked, and configuration profiles cannot be installed. More on Lockdown Mode can be found in our article outlining the feature.

Lock Screen Time Font

There are now 12 fonts to choose from for the time on the customizable ‌iOS 16‌ Lock Screen, including one option that is thinner than prior fonts, and another that is a thicker version of the previously available serif font.

ios 16 beta 3 new fonts

Calendar Lock Screen Widget

For privacy purposes, the Calendar Lock Screen widget no longer provides details on the next upcoming event while the ‌iPhone‌ is locked. It blurs out the information until the ‌iPhone‌ is unlocked by its owner.

ios 16 calendar app hidden lock screen

Reminders

Theres a new "Include Due Today" option in the Settings section of the Reminders app. It is designed to include both overdue and due today items in the badge count, rather than just due today items.

ios 16 reminders include due today

Earth Lock Screen Wallpaper

With the Earth Lock Screen wallpaper, widgets will no longer block the view of the earth. The earth image moves down when widgets are used, and up if there are no widgets placed. In prior versions of the beta, widgets overlapped.

globe wallpaper widget change ios 16

iOS Version Interface Update

In the Settings app under About > iOS Version, if you tap on the version number, the interface has been updated. It's simpler and is no longer a pop-up card, plus it no longer links to Apple's security website.

ios 16 version update interface

Clownfish Wallpaper

Some ‌iOS 16‌ users who installed the third beta are seeing a Clownfish wallpaper option. This wallpaper was on the original ‌iPhone‌ when it was introduced by Steve Jobs in 2007, but it has never officially launched. It is not showing up for everyone, but it could be added as a wallpaper option in a future beta.


Stage Manager

On the iPad, there is a new splash screen for the Stage Manager feature.

stage manager splash screen

Other New Features

Know of a new feature in ‌iOS 16‌ beta 3 that we left out? Let us know in the comments below.

Related Roundups: iOS 16, iPadOS 16

Popular Stories

airpods pro 2 1

AirPods Pro 2 No Longer Expected to Feature Built-In Heart Rate or Body Temperature Sensor

Sunday July 3, 2022 8:07 pm PDT by
While past rumors have indicated the upcoming second-generation AirPods Pro will feature a built-in heart rate and body temperature sensor, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has cast doubt on those rumors turning out to be true, saying instead such a feature is unlikely to come anytime soon. "Over the past few months, there have been rumors about this year's model gaining the ability to determine a...
Read Full Article82 comments
top stories 2jul2022

Top Stories: M2 MacBook Air Release Date, New HomePod Rumor, and More

Saturday July 2, 2022 6:00 am PDT by
The M2 MacBook Pro has started making its way into customers' hands and we're learning more about how it performs in a variety of situations, but all eyes are really on the upcoming M2 MacBook Air which has seen a complete redesign and should be arriving in a couple of weeks. Other top stories this week included a host of product rumors including additional M2 and even M3 Macs, an updated...
Read Full Article20 comments
Apple Watch 8 Unreleased Feature Thumb

Apple Watch Series 8 Model Rumored to Feature 5% Larger Display

Monday July 4, 2022 5:50 am PDT by
Apple is working on an Apple Watch Series 8 model with a larger display, according to DSCC's Ross Young and Haitong International Securities's Jeff Pu. In October last year, Young suggested that the Apple Watch Series 8 could come in three display sizes. Now, responding to a query about the rumor on Twitter, Young claims that the additional display size joining the Apple Watch lineup will be ...
Read Full Article209 comments
intel go pc justin long

Windows Laptop Makers 'Worried' About New MacBook Air Impacting Sales

Tuesday July 5, 2022 6:57 am PDT by
The upcoming launch of Apple's redesigned MacBook Air with the M2 chip has some Windows laptop manufacturers "worried" that sales of Intel-based laptops will be negatively affected, according to industry sources cited by DigiTimes. "A Wintel brand vendor pointed out that at a price point of US$1,000-$1,500, the MacBook Air will crowd out other high-end notebooks," the report claims, with...
Read Full Article344 comments
Apple Watch Series 8 What We Know Feature

Apple Watch Series 8 Might Be Able to Tell If You Have a Fever

Sunday July 3, 2022 6:36 am PDT by
The upcoming Apple Watch Series 8 will be able to tell a wearer if it believes they have a fever due to a higher than normal body temperature thanks to a new built-in sensor, according to Bloomberg's reliable Mark Gurman. Writing in the latest edition of his Power On newsletter, Gurman says that the Apple Watch Series 8 will feature a new body temperature sensor, given that the sensor passes ...
Read Full Article185 comments
macbook air m2

Exclusive: Apple Plans to Launch MacBook Air With M2 Chip on July 15

Wednesday June 29, 2022 5:23 pm PDT by
The redesigned MacBook Air with the all-new M2 Apple silicon chip will be available for customers starting Friday, July 15, MacRumors has learned from a retail source. The new MacBook Air was announced and previewed during WWDC earlier this month, with Apple stating availability will begin in July. The MacBook Air features a redesigned body that is thinner and lighter than the previous...
Read Full Article332 comments
European Commisssion

EU Approves Landmark Legislation to Regulate Apple and Other Big Tech Firms

Tuesday July 5, 2022 5:53 am PDT by
European Union lawmakers have approved landmark legislation to heavily regulate Apple, Google, Meta, and other big tech firms. The Digital Markets Act (DMA) and Digital Services Act (DSA) were proposed by the European Commission in December 2020. Now, collected in a "Digital Services Package," the legislation has been formally adopted by the European Parliament and seeks to address...
Read Full Article586 comments