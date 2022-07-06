iCloud Shared Photo Library Support Added in Latest iOS 16 and macOS Ventura Betas

by

With the third betas of iOS 16, iPadOS 16, and macOS Ventura that went out to developers this morning, Apple has added support for iCloud Shared Photo Library, a new feature that was not in the initial betas.

icloud shared photo library
‌iCloud‌ Shared Photo Library is designed to make it easier for you to share photos with your family members, and after installing ‌iOS 16‌, ‌iPadOS 16‌, or ‌macOS Ventura‌, it can be set up in the Settings app. Under Photos, scroll down to "Shared Library" and tap it.

From there, tap on "Start Setup" to add participants you want to share with. You can invite up to five other people, and all participants can add, edit, or delete content from the shared library. You can add any five people, including people who you do not have a Family Sharing setup with.

shared photo library splash screen
After selecting people to share with, you can opt to move your photos to the Shared Library. You can move all your photos and videos, photos that include select people or that are from a select date, or you can choose photos manually.

Once your photos are added, you can preview the library before it's shared, and then officially invite participants using the Messages app or a shared link. All participants will have access to all photos that are uploaded to the shared library.

shared library add participants
To prevent accidentally shared photos, there are smart setup rules that can be implemented. You can opt to share all past photos or just photos from a specific start date. You can also choose to share photos that have only specific people, such as your family members.

shared photo library 1
‌Photos‌ can be added to the Shared Library automatically, but there are also options to share based on Bluetooth proximity. Sharing suggestions will continue to pop up in For You as well.

With a new toggle in the Camera app you can upload all photos you take to the Shared Library automatically, so if you're out on vacation with your family, everyone can see vacation photos as soon as they're snapped.

Shared photos will show up in Memories, Featured ‌‌Photos‌‌, and the ‌‌Photos‌‌ widget, similar to standard ‌‌iCloud‌‌ Library images.

Related Roundups: iOS 16, iPadOS 16, macOS Ventura

Top Rated Comments

Debauch Avatar
Debauch
22 minutes ago at 11:23 am
How is this different for the current Shared Albums?

Lol limiting to six people though. I guess larger families can’t have this?!?
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
applerocks Avatar
applerocks
21 minutes ago at 11:25 am
This is good but the natural next step is needing multiple. One for the parents. One for kids. One for friend groups.

Shared albums are clunky and inconsistent. This is hopefully a better solution they can scale over the next 2-3 years.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
urgs Avatar
urgs
18 minutes ago at 11:27 am
I don't see the benefit over shared albums?
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
squirrelist Avatar
squirrelist
11 minutes ago at 11:34 am

How is this different for the current Shared Albums?

Lol limiting to six people though. I guess larger families can’t have this?!?

I don't see the benefit over shared albums?
Current Shared Albums are much clunkier. You have to remember to copy items in, they are reduced quality, they can’t be edited, and they can’t be selected in the photo picker. This new album allows you to easily move photos between, not a copy, and they act as if they are pics in your own real photo library, and you can easily see which items are only in your personal library but not yet shared to the shared one.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
ssspinball Avatar
ssspinball
1 minute ago at 11:45 am

I rather take my time and actually select what I want to share, e. g. vacation albums. I don’t need to see my BFs random screen shots for example
And you can do exactly that if you want. It’s very flexible and not “all or nothing”.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
