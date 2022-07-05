Apple Cuts Trade-In Value of iPhone, Mac, Apple Watch, and iPad Models
Apple has once again adjusted the maximum trade-in values of iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, and Mac models, lowering the amount customers can receive when trading in their existing devices for one of the company's newer products.
The old and updated iPhone trade-in values can be found below.
- iPhone 12 Pro Max: Up to $600, down from $650
- iPhone 12 Pro: Up to $500, down from $550
- iPhone 12: Up to $400, down from $420
- iPhone 12 miin: Up to $300, down from $320
- 2nd generation iPhone SE: Up to $140, down from $150
- iPhone 11 Pro Max: Up to $400, down from $420
- iPhone 11 Pro: Up to $300, down from $350
- iPhone 11: Up to $230, down from $300
- iPhone XS Max: Up to $220, down from $250
- iPhone XS: Up to $170, down from $200
- iPhone XR: Up to $160, down from $200
- iPhone X: Up to $150, down from $170
- iPhone 8 Plus: Up to $140, down from $160
- iPhone 8: Up to $90, down from $100
- iPhone 6s Plus: Up to $40, down from $50
- iPhone 6s: Up to $25, down from $30
Apple also updated trade-in values for the Mac, iPad, and Apple Watch, which can be seen below.
- iMac Pro: Up to $1350, down from $1500
- iMac: Up to $830, down from $850
- Mac Pro: Up to $1800, down from $2000
- Mac mini: Up to $400, down from $450
- iPad Pro: Up to $555, down from $655
- iPad Air: Up to $275, down from $290
- iPad: Up to $180, down from $190
- iPad mini: Up to $185, down from $200
- Apple Watch SE: Up to $105, down from $120
- Apple Watch Series 5: Up to $115, down from $120
- Apple Watch Series 4: Up to $75, down from $85
- Apple Watch Series 3: Up to $40, down from $50
As a reminder, the prices listed on Apple's trade-in websites are only estimates. The actual trade-in value will vary depending on device condition. Apple periodically changes trade-in values and more information can be seen on Apple's website.
Popular Stories
The M2 MacBook Pro has started making its way into customers' hands and we're learning more about how it performs in a variety of situations, but all eyes are really on the upcoming M2 MacBook Air which has seen a complete redesign and should be arriving in a couple of weeks.
Other top stories this week included a host of product rumors including additional M2 and even M3 Macs, an updated...
Apple today began selling refurbished Mac Studio models for the first time in the United States, Canada, and select European countries, such as Belgium, Germany, Ireland, Spain, Switzerland, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom.
In the United States, two refurbished Mac Studio configurations are currently available, including one with the M1 Max chip (10-core CPU and 24-core GPU) for...
While past rumors have indicated the upcoming second-generation AirPods Pro will feature a built-in heart rate and body temperature sensor, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has cast doubt on those rumors turning out to be true, saying instead such a feature is unlikely to come anytime soon.
"Over the past few months, there have been rumors about this year's model gaining the ability to determine a...
Apple is working on an Apple Watch Series 8 model with a larger display, according to DSCC's Ross Young and Haitong International Securities's Jeff Pu.
In October last year, Young suggested that the Apple Watch Series 8 could come in three display sizes. Now, responding to a query about the rumor on Twitter, Young claims that the additional display size joining the Apple Watch lineup will be ...
The redesigned MacBook Air with the all-new M2 Apple silicon chip will be available for customers starting Friday, July 15, MacRumors has learned from a retail source. The new MacBook Air was announced and previewed during WWDC earlier this month, with Apple stating availability will begin in July. The MacBook Air features a redesigned body that is thinner and lighter than the previous...
Top Rated Comments