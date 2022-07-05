Apple Cuts Trade-In Value of iPhone, Mac, Apple Watch, and iPad Models

Apple has once again adjusted the maximum trade-in values of iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, and Mac models, lowering the amount customers can receive when trading in their existing devices for one of the company's newer products.



The old and updated iPhone trade-in values can be found below.

iPhone 12 Pro Max: Up to $600, down from $650

iPhone 12 Pro: Up to $500, down from $550

iPhone 12: Up to $400, down from $420

iPhone 12 miin: Up to $300, down from $320

2nd generation iPhone SE: Up to $140, down from $150

iPhone 11 Pro Max: Up to $400, down from $420

iPhone 11 Pro: Up to $300, down from $350

iPhone 11: Up to $230, down from $300

iPhone XS Max: Up to $220, down from $250

iPhone XS: Up to $170, down from $200

iPhone XR: Up to $160, down from $200

iPhone X: Up to $150, down from $170

iPhone 8 Plus: Up to $140, down from $160

iPhone 8: Up to $90, down from $100

iPhone 6s Plus: Up to $40, down from $50

iPhone 6s: Up to $25, down from $30

Apple also updated trade-in values for the Mac, iPad, and Apple Watch, which can be seen below.

iMac Pro: Up to $1350, down from $1500

iMac: Up to $830, down from $850

Mac Pro: Up to $1800, down from $2000

Mac mini: Up to $400, down from $450

iPad Pro: Up to $555, down from $655

iPad Air: Up to $275, down from $290

iPad: Up to $180, down from $190

iPad mini: Up to $185, down from $200

Apple Watch SE: Up to $105, down from $120

Apple Watch Series 5: Up to $115, down from $120

Apple Watch Series 4: Up to $75, down from $85

Apple Watch Series 3: Up to $40, down from $50

As a reminder, the prices listed on Apple's trade-in websites are only estimates. The actual trade-in value will vary depending on device condition. Apple periodically changes trade-in values and more information can be seen on Apple's website.