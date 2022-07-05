Apple Cuts Trade-In Value of iPhone, Mac, Apple Watch, and iPad Models

Apple has once again adjusted the maximum trade-in values of iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, and Mac models, lowering the amount customers can receive when trading in their existing devices for one of the company's newer products.

iphone trade in store
The old and updated iPhone trade-in values can be found below.

  • iPhone 12 Pro Max: Up to $600, down from $650
  • iPhone 12 Pro: Up to $500, down from $550
  • iPhone 12: Up to $400, down from $420
  • iPhone 12 miin: Up to $300, down from $320
  • 2nd generation iPhone SE: Up to $140, down from $150
  • iPhone 11 Pro Max: Up to $400, down from $420
  • iPhone 11 Pro: Up to $300, down from $350
  • iPhone 11: Up to $230, down from $300
  • iPhone XS Max: Up to $220, down from $250
  • iPhone XS: Up to $170, down from $200
  • iPhone XR: Up to $160, down from $200
  • iPhone X: Up to $150, down from $170
  • iPhone 8 Plus: Up to $140, down from $160
  • iPhone 8: Up to $90, down from $100
  • iPhone 6s Plus: Up to $40, down from $50
  • iPhone 6s: Up to $25, down from $30

Apple also updated trade-in values for the Mac, iPad, and Apple Watch, which can be seen below.

  • iMac Pro: Up to $1350, down from $1500
  • iMac: Up to $830, down from $850
  • Mac Pro: Up to $1800, down from $2000
  • Mac mini: Up to $400, down from $450

  • iPad Pro: Up to $555, down from $655
  • iPad Air: Up to $275, down from $290
  • iPad: Up to $180, down from $190
  • iPad mini: Up to $185, down from $200

  • Apple Watch SE: Up to $105, down from $120
  • Apple Watch Series 5: Up to $115, down from $120
  • Apple Watch Series 4: Up to $75, down from $85
  • Apple Watch Series 3: Up to $40, down from $50

As a reminder, the prices listed on Apple's trade-in websites are only estimates. The actual trade-in value will vary depending on device condition. Apple periodically changes trade-in values and more information can be seen on Apple's website.

JCCL Avatar
JCCL
26 minutes ago at 05:50 am

Nah.

I’d rather Play the saftey card of just trading in with Apple direct. No hassles, straight-forward and not dealing with shady tactics from unknown buyers. I don’t need to make ‘top dollar’ for my electronic products.

I mean, Swappa is great for getting scammed, if that’s your thing.
If you have common sense you can see the red flags of getting scammed. But hey, your devices, your choice. These trade in prices are ridiculous compared to market, I’d rather keep in a drawer or as backup than trading in for this
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
JPack Avatar
JPack
34 minutes ago at 05:42 am
$370 for M1 MBA. How generous of you, Apple.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
TwoBytes Avatar
TwoBytes
3 minutes ago at 06:12 am
Every few months there is a news article about Apple reducing trade-in value. What' next, you pay Apple to take in your old iMac?
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
dantracht Avatar
dantracht
42 minutes ago at 05:33 am
I usually sell my apple gear on FB marketplace anyway, but cmon. This isn’t much of a change, but it’s still the principle.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
macdisciple Avatar
macdisciple
36 minutes ago at 05:40 am
I got $75 in trade for a late-2013 iMac last week. ?
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
TheYayAreaLiving ? Avatar
TheYayAreaLiving ?
34 minutes ago at 05:41 am
Saving every little penny from everywhere Apple can. Wonder if the new iMac Studio is also affected by this. ?
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
