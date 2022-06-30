Apple Hosting Apple TV+ Panels at San Diego Comic-Con

The Apple TV+ team is heading to San Diego Comic-Con International for the first time, with Apple planning to host a number of different panels. The cast and creative teams from "Severance," "For All Mankind," "Mythic Quest," "See," "Invasion," "Foundation," and "For All Mankind" will be holding panels.



Comic-Con attendees will also be able to participate in a special "Severance" experience with Lumon Industries.

In addition to these must-see panels, attendees will have the opportunity -- if they dare -- to get "severed" as they immerse themselves in the world of Lumon Industries at an innovative "Severance" installation at the Hard Rock Hotel. The experience will take new Lumon employees through their first day on the severed floor where all of their senses will be required if they hope to be reunited with their "outtie."

Panels will include "Inside Severence," "The Alternate World of For All Mankind," "The Players of Mythic Quest," and "Storytellers of ‌Apple TV+‌."

San Diego Comic-Con International will take place from Thursday, July 21 through Sunday, July 24. Dates and times for panels will be announced closer to the event.