Apple Arcade Receives Four More Games, Including Angry Birds Bounce

Four more games were added to Apple Arcade today, including a new Angry Birds title.



Angry Birds Bounce is a new take on the iconic Angry Birds game, which has received more than a billion downloads over the years. The new edition combines classic Angry Birds slingshot gameplay with arcade-style brick-breaker mechanics.

Here is how Apple describes Angry Birds Bounce:

Join Red, Chuck, Bomb, and the rest of the gang on a brand-new adventure. Angry Birds Bounce combines the classic charm of Angry Birds with an innovative arcade brick-breaker twist. When the pigs take over their islands, the birds must bounce back — literally — combining into powerful flocks and launching themselves to defeat an army of piggies and reclaim their home. With strategic rogue-lite gameplay, each level is a new challenge where players will master precision shots, unlock exciting power-ups, and build unique combos during each run.

The other three games added to Apple Arcade today:

More details about those games were outlined in Apple's announcement last month.

Apple Arcade is a subscription service that provides access to hundreds of games across the iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV, and Apple Vision Pro. All of the games are free of ads and in-app purchases. In the U.S., Apple Arcade costs $6.99 per month, and it is bundled with other Apple services in all Apple One plans.

Apple Arcade can be accessed through the App Store and the new Apple Games app.