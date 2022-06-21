Teardown Reveals Components Inside Apple's New 35W Dual USB-C Compact Power Adapter

Alongside the new M2 MacBook Pro and MacBook Air models, Apple unveiled and launched a pair of 35W Dual USB-C Port Power Adapters, which are unique among Apple's power adapter offerings because they features two USB-C ports instead of one.

ChargerLAB, known for taking apart Apple devices and accessories, today shared a teardown of the 35W Dual USB-C Port Compact Power Adapter, giving us a look at the components inside.

The power adapter has a unique design that makes it easy to replace the prongs inside to make it available in different regions, plus it comes with two identical power supply circuits. ChargerLAB says that the components on the front and back of the power adapter are symmetrical.

Apple has two versions of the Power Adapter, both priced at $59. The 35W Dual USB-C Port Power Adapter looks similar to a standard MacBook charger, while the 35W Dual USB-C Port Compact Power Adapter is more like an iPad charger with two ports at the bottom rather than at the side. ChargerLAB has torn apart the Compact version, so we don't yet know what the internal components of the non-compact model look like.

The 5W Dual USB-C Port Compact Power Adapter supports up to 35W, and it supports Power Delivery 3.0. It works with four fixed power delivery options including 5V3A, 9V3A, 15V2.33A, and 20V1.75A. Apple has said that if a Mac and an iPhone or ‌iPad‌ are connected, each device receives up to 17.5W. The same goes for an ‌iPhone‌ or an ‌iPad‌. If a Mac notebook or ‌iPhone‌ and an Apple Watch or AirPods are connected, the Mac/‌iPhone‌ receives up to 27.5W and the Apple Watch or AirPods receive up to 7.5W. If a single device is plugged in, it can receive the full 35W.

Apple recommends both of the new 35W chargers for the ‌MacBook Air‌ that's set to be released in July. Apple has not yet provided a launch date for the ‌MacBook Air‌, but both power adapters are available for purchase today and will ship out immediately.